USTA prepares to make history with NCAA tennis championships





LAKE NONA, Fla. The USTA is preparing to make history as the first venue to host every NCAA tennis championship in a single season. What you need to know The USTA campus hosts DI, DII, and DIII-NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships

The Lake Nona campus is the first venue for each tournament

Elisaa Hill has overseen the planning of the NCAA tournaments with the USTA

Hill brings collegiate tennis experience and coaching experience to the role This includes both men’s and women’s NCAA tennis championships for DI, DII, and DIII. The USTA campus in Lake Nona has hosted numerous tournaments in the past, including the DI NCAA Championships, and officials said they felt their facility was equipped to handle college tennis’ biggest month. Heading the USTA is Elissa Hill, the senior director of collegiate tennis who has worked with USTA for more than 10 years. She joined the USTA team after a variety of sports experience: playing collegiately at Nebraska and Virginia Tech. Hill also became a coach and was named America East Coach of the Year during her time at SUNY Albany. Hill said that as a former student athlete and coach, she has a unique perspective on tournament planning. “I always keep the student-athletes and coaches as the #1 priority,” said Hill. The tournaments have come to a head after more than a year of planning by Hill and her team, ensuring health and safety precautions, creating a student-athlete tent with video games, snacks and a cooling system to beat the heat, and more. You know, as you go through this process, there are a lot of moments, and I think everyone in events deals with that, where you work from 6 a.m. to midnight and you just hope it’s for a good reason Hill said. On the eve of the NCAA’s arrival at Lake Nona, Hill says she enjoys sitting on the field and looking at the signage, something she always does before a big event, and thinking about how proud she is of the team. “You sit here and you think, wow, this team really did it and really came together,” said Hill. “There’s 17 days of competition and there’s just a lot of firsts and it’s just something to be so excited about.” DII men’s and women’s tennis started on Thursday. DIII tennis starts Saturday at USTA and DI tennis joins in Lake Nona starting Wednesday, May 17.

