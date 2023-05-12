Aztecs finish day one at MW Outdoor Championships





Clovis, California The 2023 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships kicked off Thursday afternoon with day one of the heptathlon, hammer throw, javelin throw, 200m and 800m prelim and 400m hurdles prelim. The Aztecs have Jenna Fee Feyerabend first with 3483 points, Thalia Wilson eighth (3068 points), and Ruthie Grant-Williams 12th in the event (2648 points) heading into day two. Fee Feyerabend posted a solid opening goal in the 100m hurdles. The sophomore ran 14.04 and took second place. In the second event of the day, the high jump, Fee Feyerabend tied for first place with Colorado State’s Sharde Johnson, both scoring 5′ 8″ (1.72 m). Wilson placed seventh in a jump of 5’02.25 (1.58m) while Grant-Williams turned 10e (4’11.75). In the shot put, the Aztecs placed two in the top five. Fee Feyerabend took first place in the event with a score of 44-05.50 (13.55m) as she set a new personal best. Wilson followed in third with a throw of 40-06.00 (12.34m) In the last heptathlon of the day, the 200 meter sprint, the Aztecs showed another strong performance. Fee Feyerabend led the Aztecs in fourth place (25.35 +2.1 m/s), while Wilson finished with a new PR in eighth (25.85 +2.1 m/s) and Grant-Williams in 12e (27.40 +2.1 m/s). The Aztecs also competed in two-throw events to kick off game night Zoe Brosch in the hammer throw and Thalia Wilson in the javelin throw. Brosch took 12th place with a throw of 157′ 8″ while Wilson was fifth (155′ 6″) with a new PR. On the track, the Aztecs competed in the 800m, 200m and 400m hurdles in the preliminaries. Alex Lomeli And Tatum Zinkin ran first in the 800 meters and Lomeli took second place with a time of 2:07.34, qualifying for Saturday’s final and setting a new PR in the process. Zinkin finished 12the with a time of 2:11.88. Jade Moore , Aisha Watt And Shaquena Foote competed in the 200-meter dash and earned two top five performances, with all three athletes qualifying for Saturday’s final. Moore and Watt finished third (23.60 (+1.6 m/s) and fourth respectively with 23.92 (+1.2 m/s), while Foote was sixth with a score of 23.88 (+1 .6 m/s). At the end of the first day of competition, Rhea Hoyte competed in the 400m hurdles, placing second in her heat and eighth overall with a time of 1:01.18 to qualify for Saturday’s final. Next one:Day two of the heptathlon at the Mountain West Championships kicks off at 10:20am. PT tomorrow in addition to the shot put, pole vault, long jump, 100m hurdles, 1500m run prelim and 100m and 400m sprint prelim. Stream:The Mountain West Network will provide live coverage of the 2023 MW Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Fans can watch the outdoor track and field championships on their phones or connected TVs through the Mountain West app. Mountain West Outdoor Championships Day One

First Place and SDSU Results Throw hammer 1. Jocelynn Budwig (Fresno State) 195′ 4″ (59.55 m)

12. Zoe Brosch (SDSU) 157′ 8″ (48.07m) javelin throw 1. Deisiane Teixeira (UNLV) 167′ 6″

5. Thalia Wilson (SDSU) 155′ 6″ (PR) 800m qualifying round 1. MaLeigha Menegatti (Boise State) 2:05.38 (q)

2. Alex Lomeli (SDSU) 2:07.34 (q) (PR)

12. Tatum Zinkin (SDSU) 2:11.88 (PR) 200m preliminary round 1. Emily Costello (Nevada) 23.39 (+2.3 m/s) (q)

3. Jade Moore (SDSU) 23.60 (+1.6 m/s) (q)

4. Aisha Watt (SDSU) 23.92 (+1.2 m/s) (q)

6. Shaquena Foote (SDSU) 23.88 (+1.6 m/s) (q) 400 hurdle preliminary round 1. Nyenuchi Okemgbo (Boise State) 59.64(q)

8. Rhea Hoyte (SDSU) 1:01.18 (q) Heptathlon standings through day one

1. Jenna Fee Feyerabend (SDSU) – 3483

8.Thalia Wilson (SDSU) – 3068

12. Ruthie Grant-Williams (SDSU) – 2648 100 hurdles (heptathlon) 1. Madison Hutton (Fresno State) 2:00 PM (+0.6 m/s)

2. Jenna Fee Feyerabend (SDSU) 14.04 (+0.6 m/s)

8. Thalia Wilson (SDSU) 14.85 (+0.6 m/s)

11. Ruthie Grant-Williams (SDSU) 15.62 (+2.1 m/s) High jump (heptathlon) 1. Sharde Johnson (Colorado St.) 5′ 08″ (1.73m)

2. Jenna Fee Feyerabend 5-08 (1.73m)

7. Thalia Wilson (SDSU) 5- 02.25 (1.58m)

10. Ruthie Grant-Williams (SDSU) 4-11.75 (1.52m) Shot Put (Heptathlon)

1. Jenna Fee Feyerabend (SDSU) 44-05.50 (13.55m) (PR)

3. Thalia Wilson (SDSU) 40-06 (12.34m)

11. Ruthie Grant-Williams (SDSU) 34-05.75 (10.51m) 200 (heptathlon) 1. Johanna Haas (Nevada) 24.89 (+1.8 m/s)

4. Jenna Fee Feyerabend (SDSU) 25.35 (+2.1 m/s)

8. Thalia Wilson (SDSU) 25.85 (+2.1 m/s) (PR)

12. Ruthie Grant-Williams (SDSU) 27.40 (+2.1 m/s)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goaztecs.com/news/2023/5/11/womens-track-and-field-aztecs-finish-day-one-at-mw-outdoor-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos