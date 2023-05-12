Sports
Wealth and power of cashed-in Indias should be reduced, says former Pakistani cricket boss
According to former ICC president and ex-Pakistani cricket boss Ehsan Mani, cricket is too dependent on money-rich India, whose prosperity and influence can only be diminished by a renewed board of the International Cricket Council.
Fears for the health of the global game have increased since then ESPNcricinfo reported that the Indian governing body will receive $230 million a year – or 38.5 percent – in net additional revenue from the ICC’s $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-27.
That’s a significant increase from the 22 percent share of the current 2015-23 deal with the proposed revenue-sharing model that will be tabled at the ICC’s annual general meeting in South Africa in July.
Fellow powerhouse England is well behind with 6.89 per cent of the revenue, while associate members – 94 countries considered to be among the top 12 full members getting more money and power – will receive 11.19 per cent, which is about the same percentage is as in the current model.
However, all members will receive much higher compensation as the ICC’s media rights deal is significantly higher than the $2 billion for the 2015-23 cycle.
But amid continued uncertainty over the future of international cricket, as countries eschew the costly five-day traditional Test format as lucrative T20 franchise competitions swell around the world, India’s gobbling up of the ICC’s coffers is once again raising concerns about inequality.
India is still cherishing last year’s mammoth $6 billion broadcasting deal for the Indian Premier League, the money-guzzling T20 league.
“(Proposed revenue-sharing model) will give the most money to the country that needs it least, which makes no sense,” said Mani, who was ICC president from 2003-2006 and stepped down from Pakistan’s cricket council in 2021. me.
“I am very sorry. There is no strategic thinking about the development of the global game. There is no vision.”
Mani believed that cricket should not rely solely on India, despite its appeal and huge population, and that the game should grow beyond its traditional base.
“It only takes one center in an economic cycle to influence ICC members. There is far too much dependence on India,” he said.
“If the ICC wants a truly global game and diversifies its financial dependency, the country to develop is the US. I would have put $20-30 million into the US. You also need to grow the game in Africa, that’s the future.
“I think the global game (Associates) should have gotten at least 30 percent (instead of 11 percent). That’s the only way to globalize the game.”
Mani also advocated financial equality among the 12 full members, ignoring the belief that India deserves the lion’s share due to its undisputed weight in the sport.
“You have to give countries enough resources to not only develop their players, but also pay them a fair amount of money, especially now that the IPL and other T20 leagues are focused on players,” said Mani, who was an architect of the ICC’s media rights deal when he became chairman of the finance and commercial affairs committee.
“The Indian market brings in a lot of money… it is not the BCCI (India’s governing body). There are benefits for the Indian companies to advertise in the ICC events and globally. India is not playing alone, they are playing against other members. It’s a two-way street.”
Some insiders have raised eyebrows over last November’s ICC presidential election, where Jay Shah, India’s powerful cricket boss, amid the usual political wrangling, became the chairman of the all-important financial and commercial affairs committee at this pivotal moment.
Much has been made of India’s excessive influence over the ICC Board which consists of the 12 Full Members, three Associate Directors, the independent female director Indra Nooyi, the ex-PepsiCo
FUT
Given its vast wealth, India can seemingly rule with an iron fist, though Mani believed a reformed board could potentially loosen his stranglehold.
“Unfortunately, countries don’t feel like revolting against India,” Mani said. “The governance review, which was discussed when I was on the board, has stalled. I don’t think there should be more than 12 board members and at least seven of them should be independent directors.
“The directors of the ICC need to stand up and see where they are going with this game,” he added. “They are guardians of the international game. Sometimes they don’t behave like that.”
