Mountaineer Football coach Ryan McDonough has passed away









Football

5/11/2023 1:51:00 PM Brandon Warr

GUNNISON, Colo. Mountaineer Athletics is devastated to announce the passing of former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan McDonough. McDonough helped Western set multiple team and individual offensive records in 2015. As a team, the Mountaineers posted the 15th-best total offense in Division II. McDonough led Austin Ekeler back to a stellar career as he is a six-time All-American and led all NCAA divisions in rushing yards through the first eight weeks of the 2016 season. He was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy which goes to the best NCAA Division II football player in the country. Ekeler led the nation in rushing yards per game in 2016 with 149.5 and was fifth in rushing yards with 1,495. Ekeler finished his career with 5,857 yards and an average of 146.4 yards per game. Under McDonough’s leadership, the offense finished 19th nationally with 226.6 yards per game and 424.5 yards of total offense in 2016. In 2015, McDonough helped lead Western State to multiple team and individual records as the team had the 15th best total offense in Division II. In the 2014 season, the offense continually set records and tied for most rushing yards in the conference with 194.7. In addition, McDonough’s offensive set numerous passing records for Western State while at Gunnison, Colo. In 2013, McDonough helped Brett Arrivey tie Western State Colorado University’s record with 30 against Western New Mexico, then beat the previous record by ten with 40 completions against Black Hills State. Under McDonough’s tutelage, quarterback Arrivey is the first in Western history for career; passing completions, passing attempts, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. Prior to Western, McDonough worked with the wide receivers and special teams at Chadron State from 2009-2010. In 2010, he helped coach RMAC Special Teams Player of the Year and All-American Kevin Berg along with All-RMAC kicker Michael Ziola. In 2009, he was part of the staff that mentored Brandon Harrington, an All-RMAC first team wide receiver. After leaving Western after the end of the 2016 season, McDonough coached at West Texas A&M University for two years (2017,2018) before retiring from coaching. McDonough was a three-year quarterback at Division III Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. He joined coaching in 2007 as a student assistant coach for the Storm’s defensive backs after suffering a season-ending injury ahead of his senior season. He was the wide receiver coach at Simpson in 2008.

