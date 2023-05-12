Bucs outduel Cardinals in BSC tennis tilt | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT — The Blue Earth Area Bucs won three of four singles games and one of three doubles games to defeat the Fairmont Cardinals tennis team 4-3 at Cardinal Courts in Fairmont on Thursday. “We didn’t play our best tennis today, but a win is a win,” So said BEA head coach Konny Wolff. “I will win every time we can get one, and today we could easily win one. It was a great day to play tennis. We haven’t had much of that this season.” “We were really determined to play better than on Tuesday,” So said Fairmont head coach Eric Johnson. “I give Blue Earth Area a lot of credit for putting us in a quick gap, but we fought back by playing better and we had our chances to win. We just fell a little short.” In the singles matches, Jamie Johnson defeated Dominick Lund-May 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 slot, and Brady Lorenz won 6-1, 6-3 against Noah Vetter in No. 3 singles to win Blue Earth Area to give a 2-0 lead. Devin Haase beat Sebastian Castro 6-4, 6-1 in fourth and the Bucs had a 3-0 lead. Fairmont got right back into it as Olivia Ortega and Carter Quist defeated Ryder Dutton and Mitchell Stevermer 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles, plus the Cardinals’ No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Slama and Anthony Stegge defeated Seth Mathews and Gustavo Chavez 6-2, 6-2, putting the Cardinals within one point at 3-2. The top two matches came in at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles. The BEA duo of Blaine Grack and Noah Hansen won in straight sets, but the match lasted 2 hours as Grack and Hansen took a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) victory over Wylee Frederiksen and Simone Castro. Fairmont’s Jack Hagen played Joe Frundt in a game that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours. Frundt was the aggressor in the first set, winning 6-4, but Hagen fought back to take the second set 6-2 and set up a third set. Hagen got a service break in Game 6 and held his serve in Game 7 to take a 4-3 lead. Hagen served for the game, but was broken as the game was tied at 5-all. Hagen broke Frundt’s serve to take a 6-5 lead and won on his serve to take the third set 7-5 and win the match. Both Hagen and Frundt were at the top of their game, batting with authority in each of the three sets. Every player had his share of passes and Hagen rushed to the net more than Frundt and those chances paid off more often than they failed. The Cardinals (3-8) travel to Waseca today for a 3:30pm game, while the Bucs (4-2) host St. James Area at 3:00pm. Both double meets are Big South Conference. Varsity Results BEA 4, Fairmont 3 Single bracket Jack Hagen (FMT) defeated. Joe Frundt (BEA), 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Jamie Johnson (BEA) defeats. Dominick Lund-May (FMT), 6-0, 6-1. Brady Lorenz (BEA) defeats. Noah Vetter (FMT), 6-1, 6-3. Devin Haase (BEA) reports. Sebastian Castro (FMT), 6-4, 6-1. Double bracket Olivia Ortega-Carter Quist (FMT) reports. Ryder Dutton-Mitchell Stevermer (BEA), 6-2, 6-0. Tyler Slama-Anthony Stegge (FMT) def. Seth Mathews-Gustavo Chavez (BEA), 6-2, 6-2. Blaine Grack-Noah Hansen (BEA) defeats. Simone Castro-Wylee Frederiksen (FMT), 6-2, 7-6 (9-7). Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

