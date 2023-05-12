Sports
Michkov, Carlsson or Smith? My first thoughts
The San Jose Sharks don’t get Connor Bedard, but they get an elite prospect with the number 4 pick.
We know that the Chicago Blackhawks select Bedard first overall. The Anaheim Ducks will probably go with No. 2 Adam Fantilli. But the Columbus Blue Jackets in third place overall?
That’s where the excitement in this year’s Draft should begin.
For the Blue Jackets and the Sharks that follow them, it seems that the choice should fall to the trio of Matvei Michkov, Leo Carlsson or Will Smith. Must is the operative word. I also get reliable information that the Draft won’t be so ready after Bedard and Fantilli. We will see.
But let’s focus on Michkov, Carlsson and Smith: Here are my preliminary thoughts on who the San Jose Sharks would or wouldn’t pick from that trio.
I emphasize again that these are my initial thoughts, a lot can change from now until June 28.
Matvei Michkov
I don’t think San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier would mind waiting for Michkov to arrive from Russia, as long as it’s on the widely accepted arrival date of 2026-27.
Grier said the same thing in his post-Draft lottery availability, specifically about Michkov’s KHL contract: We’re taking in all the information and considering all options. The good, the bad, and the pluses and minuses of all players who will be options for us. It’s something we’ll definitely discuss, but it’s not something anyone will take off the table.
Of course, there are more questions about Michkov than about his current KHL contract. It’s hard to say how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine will affect Russian players for years to come, but that arrival date in North America doesn’t seem set in stone and may be subject to forces beyond the control of Sharks or Michkov .
There are also questions on the ice regarding Michkov’s fit with Grier’s vision for the Sharks.
What is Grier looking for? Especially competition, followed by size, appear to be the most important ingredients.
For all of Michkov’s offensive wizardry, he’s five feet tall and arguably has average competition.
Now I’m not saying Michkov will make DND when we talk about these ingredients, it’s important to note that it was about preferences and not deal breakers.
Michkov has the offensive potential to overcome smaller size and average competition.
Like Erik Karlsson, another offensively gifted skater on the weaker side and whose competition can vary, if Michkov scores 100 points, Grier won’t complain.
So I think the Michkov question for the San Jose Sharks boils down to how prolific he can be, offsetting that for his shortcomings on the ice and question marks off the ice.
Will Smith
When Grier revealed that his oldest son Jayden attended high school with Smith for a year, there was some assumption that this automatically meant he would draft the fellow Massachusetts native.
I see it another way: good or bad, Grier may know a little more about Smith than the other GMs at this point.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the San Jose Sharks select him, it could discourage Grier, for all we know. It’s a double-edged sword.
I think Smith has some of the same questions on the ice that Michkov has. With slightly less offensive potential but also much less off-the-ice questions.
Smith is a little taller, 5-foot-11 right now, but closer to six feet and with average competition. He is also the best skater of this trio.
He’s a center for the USNTDP, but there’s also some debate as to whether that translates to the NHL.
I don’t feel Grier is going to field No. 4 based on position, but all else being equal, a top midman has a little more value than a top winger.
Leo Carlson
Carlsson, unlike Michkov and Smith, is 6 feet 8 inches tall and has shown more competition while still having plenty of attacking potential.
Michkov is in a league of his own in terms of offensive potential, he is closest to Bedard in this Draft, while Carlsson and Smith appear to be close, just a little lower.
Of course, there are no doubts about when Carlsson or Smith will be able to play in the NHL, unlike Michkov, and there is reason to believe that Carlsson’s size could contribute to an immediate jump to the NHL.
However, I don’t think that matters to Grier.
There is no expectation on my part that these guys will come and play right away. I think some kids these days feel that if they’re picked early, they should play right away, the GM claimed. I use the analogy of Matty Beniers. [He] had a good university [Draft] year. But went back, played another year at Michigan, got another season of development and weight room and all that stuff, and now it looks like he could win the Calder Trophy.
It’s a men’s competition. It is difficult. It’s hard to expect an 18 year old to come in and be successful and do the things that he’s been doing all his life.
Carlsson is listed as center but played wing this year. The San Jose Sharks, of course, have a history of transforming a great skilled winger into a center in Tomas Hertl. Carlsson is also considered a below average to average skater, but no one I’ve talked to is really concerned about that long run.
Carlsson is the only player in this group who will participate in the World Championships, so he has one more chance to break away from Michkov and Smith.
