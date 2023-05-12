Pirates welcome Creighton to final homestand





South Orange, NJ –After being on the road for the past two weekends, the Seton Hall baseball team returns home this weekend for a critical BIG EAST series against Creighton starting Friday at 6 p.m. in Mike Sheppard, Sr. Stage. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2:00 PM and Sunday’s game starts at 12:00 PM. Senior Day takes place after Saturday’s game. Seton Hall sits at 25-22 and 7-8 in the BIG EAST with six league games remaining. Currently fifth in the standings, the Pirates are just one game away from Georgetown for fourth in the BIG EAST standings. The top four teams qualify for the BIG EAST Tournament at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. Creighton is currently third in the BIG EAST with a 9-6 record. Pitching Probabilities (subject to change)

Friday: Nick Payero (Monroe, NJ) v Dominic Cancellieri

Saturday: Dan Frontera (Red Bank, NJ) v Ryan Windham

Sunday: TBD against Justin Kleinsorge News & Notes The Pirates have won three of their five BIG EAST series this season.

Seton Hall follows the all-time series against the Bluejays, 9-23, but won the final meeting 10-9.

The Pirates and Bluejays shared the last time the two faced each other in South Orange in 2021.

The Hall has won six of the last nine games this season in Mike Sheppard, Sr. Stadium and won 12-7 in South Orange.

The Pirates are coming off a streak at No. 9 UConn where they scored 18 points but couldn’t win.

Daniel Frontera had perhaps his best start of the season on Saturday, allowing no earned runs and only three hits in nearly six innings with five strikeouts.

had perhaps his best start of the season on Saturday, allowing no earned runs and only three hits in nearly six innings with five strikeouts. Senior Oscar Murray (Brentwood, California) continued his breakout season against the Huskies by going 6-for-12 and reaching base in eight of his 15 at bats.

(Brentwood, California) continued his breakout season against the Huskies by going 6-for-12 and reaching base in eight of his 15 at bats. After going 5-for-13 off the plate last weekend at UConn, redshirt Junior Devin hack (Somerville, NJ) is now hitting .450 (27-for-60) against BIG competition from the EAST. What a difference a year makes After a disappointing 2022 campaign that saw the Pirates miss their first BIG EAST tournament since 2010, Seton Hall had nowhere to go but 2023.

With a new assistant coaching staff including the greats of Seton Hall Joseph Papaccio And Ryan Ramiz the Pirates have improved dramatically on the mound and at the plate.

And the Pirates have improved dramatically on the mound and at the plate. With 25 wins this season, Seton Hall has the most wins since winning 30 games in 2018.

As a team, Seton Hall has already hit more home runs (32), scored more runs (300) and stole more bases (86) than last season.

32 home runs are the most for the Pirates since the 2001 team hit 38 round trippers.

The last time Seton Hall scored over 300 points as a team was in 2016 when the Pirates finished with 305 points.

After posting a 6.38 team ERA in 2022, the Pirates’ arms have a 4.76 staff ERA this season. Viera named on Brooks Wallace Award Watch List Junior Max Viera (Greenwood Lake, NY) was named on the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List on April 18 as one of the best short stops in the country.

(Greenwood Lake, NY) was named on the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List on April 18 as one of the best short stops in the country. Viera returns to his freshman All-American form this season as he leads the team with 38 RBIs, 15 doubles and 60 hits while batting .331 and stealing 21 bases. Back to stealing bases Seton Hall is stealing bags at a high clip again this season as the Pirates place second in the BIG EAST and 34th in the nation with 86 stolen bases.

Hack leads the Pirates in swept sacks with 24 and he’s a perfect 24-for-24 on the season.

Viera and redshirt junior Will Gal (Scotch Plains, NJ) are tied for second on the club with 22 stolen bases. Young guns The Pirates have some young arms on the pitching staff who have been impressive in their freshman campaigns.

Pointing the way is Michael Gillen (Rochelle Park, NJ), second on the team with 15 appearances and a 0.40 ERA in 22.2 innings.

(Rochelle Park, NJ), second on the team with 15 appearances and a 0.40 ERA in 22.2 innings. Gillen has an eye-watering strikeout-to-walk ratio of 25 to 2.

freshman Ryan Rich (Sellinsgrove, Pa.) played in 13 games and is tied for third in the team with 31 strikeouts.

(Sellinsgrove, Pa.) played in 13 games and is tied for third in the team with 31 strikeouts. freshman Anthony Ell (Glenside, Pa.) has been strong in weekday games where he started four times and went 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA in 19.2 innings.

