“If India wants a neutral venue for the Asia Cup, we want that for the World Cup too”

PCB chief Najam Sethi says the Asia Cup could be organized in a hybrid model, which he also proposes for the World Cup in India. In an exclusive interview with Sandeep Dwivedi, he also questions Ahmedabad as a possible venue for the World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Q: What is the official word on the Asia Cup?

We are waiting for Mr. Jay Shah and the other colleagues to make a final decision. Whether or not they accept the hybrid model we’ve proposed. And once that issue is resolved, we can address the issue of where we’re going to play the neutral matches.

Question: Has ACC targeted a location outside of Pakistan?

No, we haven’t made a decision yet. I think it’s best if we all sit down together and choose a mutually acceptable location. So no decision has yet been made on whether it will be the UAE or Sri Lanka, or if it could be a third location. We do not know. But I think we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. The first question is: is the hybrid model acceptable? If ACC insists that all matches be held in one venue, we will not play the Asia Cup.

Question: What exactly is the hybrid model?

All teams (except India) scheduled to play Pakistan will play four matches in Pakistan. And then you get on the plane and go to the neutral location where we play the rest of the matches. We have given a schedule that solves all the logistical problems and there should be no objection to that.

Q: What about broadcasting? Will there be two teams?

We do the PSL for more than 35-40 days and we have two production teams going around the country. So it’s no problem. If Star cannot send the production team, we have our own production team which is of the highest quality.

Q: Why insist on a hybrid model? How important is it to you to hold matches in Pakistan?

You see, this is unfortunately where politics in sport has come in. We have not had a good experience with the commitments made by the BCCI in the past. And I will take you there very briefly. There is a strong public opinion, including that of the government, that whatever happens, there must be reciprocity. We have traveled to India twice since 2008, but India did not come to Pakistan. We did not object because we thought yes, it is true that the security situation in Pakistan is a problem. But lately all the cricketing countries have come to Pakistan. India is the only country still refusing to come to Pakistan, but it can no longer cite security as a problem. So we would like to have a mutual arrangement.

Will reciprocity be seen at ICC events in the future?

If the BCCI cannot come to Pakistan for some political reason, especially when we are the host countries and all the other countries are ready to play in Pakistan, I think reciprocity requires us to say the same thing to India: ‘If you go not to Pakistan, we are not going to India’. That’s how it is now.

Question: There is the World Cup in India, Champions Trophy later in Pakistan…

The hybrid model is a perfect solution for the World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Now if India wants to have a neutral venue and accept the hybrid model, we will use the same hybrid model in the World Cup. Pakistan can play its World Cup matches in Dhaka or any other venue India agrees to. Similarly, all other countries in the Champions Trophy can come and play in Pakistan, but India can play in a neutral venue. So this is a model that moves forward and resolves this political impasse.

Q: Does this mean cricket administrators in Pakistan and India should stop scheduling matches across the border as they have no control over this?

No. As for ICC, don’t forget that playing in India is very important. India is the largest market and it is the Indian broadcasters who pay for it. Gate receipts are important and so are the eyes, so that’s one of the reasons why ICC wants to play games in India, and I fully support that. It’s not a matter of burying our heads in the sand and saying we have a problem. We have to find a solution and the solution is for India to come and play in Pakistan and that is the end of the matter. Let me explain. The Indian bridge, volleyball and kabaddi teams have visited Pakistan. What is the problem with the Indian cricket team coming to Pakistan?

My suspicion is that India is afraid of losing to Pakistan in India and India is afraid of losing to Pakistan in Pakistan.

Q: Do you think the push by cricket boards for bilateral (Indo-Pak) cricket is missing? Have cricket boards been politicized?

I think so. Let me take you back to 2014. One of the conditions Pakistan signed on the dotted line regarding the Big 3 formula was that the BCCI agreed to play a series of matches with us in Dubai in 2015. We signed a contract. As 2015 came around, the BCCI backed down and said, ‘We can’t do it’. They mentioned government pressure. Here’s the problem. When we took the BCCI to court, that was the argument that prevailed. Here’s the interesting point. We had the same government in India in 2014 when the BCCI signed this document. Which means if India says today, ‘Hey, let’s play in a neutral venue and next year we will come to Pakistan and play’, I have a hard time believing that.

Question: Do you think cricket should do the same as the IOC where governments sign MoUs?

I think so. We at PCB go to our government and persuade them to let us go to India. Then the government gives us the political argument that it should be reciprocal. They say if there is no reciprocity then we will be criticized by our critics in Pakistan. Likewise, the BCCI needs to stand up and tell the government to please not get politics involved. This is just a game. Let’s go to Pakistan.

Q: How is your working relationship with Jay Shah? Do BCCI and PCB need a top-level conversation?

I get on well with Jay Shah, we don’t have any real problems, we’ve had long sessions. And we are very friendly. The only problem is that he never gives me a reason not to play in Pakistan. He just smiles and says, Well, you know how the situation is. Let’s not discuss this. Let’s look for other solutions’. Now this is a solution (hybrid model) that I found and that is the compromise. I could have said that we are not going to play the Asian Cup, forget it. No hybrid model, you come to play or else we don’t play. I even said that if we play against India in the final, we will play in a neutral venue. For God’s sake give us a face saving, honorable solution so I can tell my people we were the hosts and we have some matches here.

Q: Pakistani cricket is said to have no continuity; a change of government means change at PCB. Is the situation with Imran Khan’s arrest conducive to cricket?

It does not affect cricket. Politics takes place in parliament, the courts or the streets, it does not affect cricket. We had a long extended tour with the New Zealanders in Pakistan. PCB is stable. My predecessor Ramiz Raja also took the same position: if India is not going to play in Pakistan, we are not going to play in India either. I went one step further by suggesting that we only play four matches in Pakistan, we play six or seven matches at the neutral venue. Now, let’s get over this. Let’s agree to follow the hybrid model.

Q: There are reports that the World Cup game between India and Pakistan is in Ahmedabad…

I’m glad you ask me this question. When I heard this statement I smiled and said to myself ‘this is a way to make sure we don’t come to India’. If you had said Chennai or Kolkata it might have made sense. I don’t want to get into the politics of it, but there certainly seems to be a political angle to it, because if there’s one city where we might have security issues, it’s Ahmedabad. The less said about it, the better. It certainly gave the impression that this is a red herring thrown in our way to tell us, ‘Hey, we’re going to play you in Ahmedabad and watch out’. You know who rules Ahmedabad!

Ask: Does your media background help you make nuanced statements about India-Pakistan cricket? The situation is often fragile…

Absolutely right. In the past 7 to 10 days, many stories have made headlines in India. In one story, the BCCI said we will have a five-nation tournament, which is nonsense, because you can’t have a five-nation tournament. If it’s not in the Asia Cup, it can’t be an ICC match and it can’t take place outside. Number two, if it’s an Asia Cup without Pakistan, you can imagine what Star (Asia Cup channel) will say. They give $48 million. There is no Asia Cup without Pakistan. And if I may say so, Pakistan, just three days ago, was the number 1 ODI team.

Question: India-Pakistan games make a lot of money for the respective boards, but the irony is that they are not played very often. Can’t ICC step in and find a way for them to play against each other more often?

Absolute. It makes sense, but here’s the problem. The ICC is also governed by India and the BCCI. So whatever policy the BCCI adopts, the ICC ultimately puts its stamp on it. So the change really has to come from within the BCCI and the Indian government.

Ask: Can’t ICC be more democratic? India is also said to be getting a bigger pie of the ICC pie now…

There is huge inequality. When I was there last time, there was the formula of the Big 3. But it was not as bad as the current formula that has been put forward. Instead of 22 percent of the net revenue, India is aiming for almost 40 percent. It is a highly unfair situation, but in the end it is about money. The broadcasters are Indians, the audience is Indians, the viewers are Indians. So India has a case that they should get a bigger pie of the pie. So I think ultimately the change of attitude has to come from India. We used to talk about the Big 3, now we are confronted with the Big 1.

Ask: Are you disappointed with the way ACC’s non-Indian members have responded to the current situation?

There’s a misunderstanding here. At the last Asia Cup meeting in Bahrain, the Bangladeshi candidate made it clear that there would be no Asia Cup without Pakistan, and everyone agreed on that. The hybrid model was the only model on the table. There was no other model because we had said so very clearly. I think two things are getting mixed up. The first is whether the ACC will accept the hybrid model? The second question is: what will be the neutral location – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or another country?

Q: Finally some crystal ball gazing. When do you see India-Pakistan play a test match?

It will be wonderful when that happens.