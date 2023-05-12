Sports
Man Utd prioritize signing Jordan Pickford as David de Gea contract talks stall – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
All the top stories and transfer rumors from Friday’s papers…
DAILY STAR
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will make the signing of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford a summer priority if the club fails to secure a new deal for David de Gea.
THE TIMES
Chelsea’s owners are trying to ease the crisis at Stamford Bridge by bringing in a new CEO from within their own business empire, Clearlake Capital’s current executive Chris Jurasek.
DAILY MAIL
UEFA has held informal talks about moving the Champions League final to the Stadium of Light in Lisbon, home of Benfica, if there is unrest in host city Istanbul following Turkey’s presidential election, which could include a runoff on May 28.
Wolves hope that Ruben Neves will not leave the club on a free transfer, despite continued interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona.
Tottenham Hotspur are confident they are unlikely to face competition for Julian Nagelsmann this summer as they continue their search for Antonio Conte’s long-term replacement.
Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Aston Villa this summer, according to reports in Argentina, with a host of Premier League rivals, including Chelsea and Manchester United, set to express their interest.
Burnley, Brentford and Wolves are leading the race to sign highly rated Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, who is likely to cost around £25 million.
Bojan Krkic has denounced Lionel Messi when asked about the best players alongside him, naming Ronaldinho at the top over Argentina’s World Cup winner.
Royston Drenthe has opened his loan spell at Everton and admitted he had a series of arguments with then-manager David Moyes who he claims was trying to “get under his skin”.
Owner Bill Foley offers Bournemouth players a trip to Las Vegas, where he owns the NHL’s Golden Knights, should they survive the Premier League, but it seems most will have to decline his offer due to previously booked vacations.
Sheikh Jassim has received desperate messages from Manchester United fans on social media after stories emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to take over the club is in pole position.
DAILY TELEGRAM
Fabio Capello believes Gareth Southgate can bring England Euro 2024 glory before eventually stepping down from the role, with a foreign candidate potentially taking over.
EVENING STANDARD
Mauricio Pochettino will prioritize efforts to keep England star Mason Mount at Chelsea once confirmed as the club’s next manager.
Arsenal will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain if they make a move to Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer.
DAILY MIRROR
William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko will no longer play for Arsenal this season due to injury.
Chelsea U14 captain Charlie Holland was given a surprising opportunity to train with the club’s first team on Thursday.
THE SUN
Aston Villa could spend as much as £200m in the summer transfer window and is likely to target Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, also wanted by Newcastle.
Dwight Yorke has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, saying he was not as good as the man he replaced – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and should be called up due to their nine defeats this season.
Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has suffered another legal setback after his £280,000 Porsche was seized following a rejected driving offense appeal.
Liverpudlian cult hero Ragnar Klavan will be part of the Eurovision Song Contest being held in the city on Saturday as he has been selected to read the results of the Estonian jury.
KSI, who returns to the boxing ring this weekend against Joe Fournier, has revealed a rematch with Jake Paul and fights with Tommy Fury and Conor McGregor would be his dream scenario.
DAILY RECORD
Aberdeen are closing in on a first signing for next season with Livingston skipper Nicky Devlin poised to complete a move to Pittodrie.
Celtic will receive a £7 million fee from FC Luzern if they sign Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari.
Malky Mackay has dismissed rumors of Yan Dhanda returning to England next season due to interest from Blackburn, Birmingham and Ipswich.
Vasilis Barkas says he would like to stay with FC Utrecht after a season on loan from Celtic, but the Dutch club have already said a permanent contract would be too expensive for them.
