SJHN Daily: Pavelski ties Marleau, Nolan hangs with Jumbo

Owen Nolan again played for the San Jose Sharks.

On the golf course, yes.

Yesterday, Nolan posted photo after photo of CordeValle, where Sharks alumni gathered with SAP Center suite holders for some golf.

Came across a few @SanJoseSharks alumni at the course today. pic.twitter.com/5A1fXsZrb1 — Owen Nolan (@OwenNolan11) May 10, 2023

Great catching up with these 2 guys before our round of golf. @DanRusanowsky @sharkvoice pic.twitter.com/DOnxYB0lJT — Owen Nolan (@OwenNolan11) May 10, 2023

It looked like everyone was having a good time.

You can take the hockey player off the ice, but you can’t take the hockey player out of him!

Why do I hit the ball better with hockey gloves? @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/vil5j70kxt — Owen Nolan (@OwenNolan11) May 10, 2023

Owen’s son Dylan, who just won the 15U AAA National Championship riding the Los Angeles Jr. Kings, also took a chance:

I thought I hit my ball pretty well with gloves on until my son hit. Crushed it!@SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/9gif1b09Ql — Owen Nolan (@OwenNolan11) May 10, 2023

Now with San Jose Hockey

San Jose Sharks goaltending prospect Ben Gaudreau returns to the Draft.

Here’s what his peers think of him: NHL players vote Erik Karlsson as a Ted Lindsay Award finalist.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier is happy with the number 4 pick, talks about the best prospects of the Draft.

Design expert Chris Peters talks with Matvei Michkov, Leo Carlsson and Will Smith.

Other shark news

Congratulations to our nominee for the 2023 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, @lukekunin9! Read more about the LKT1D fund and the work it does to support and raise awareness among children with type 1 diabetes: https://t.co/rrGLTUga4N pic.twitter.com/GzozKfinlM —San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 9, 2023

Joe Pavelski vs Patrick Marleau:

Ex-#SJSharks Update: Following the most recent night of playoff action for the Stanley Cup, here’s a list of the most game-winning goals ever scored in the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/2UL9GNUlIw — Dan Rusanowsky (@DanRusanowsky) May 10, 2023

Speaking of patties

One year ago today, Patrick Marleau thanked hockey and officially announced his retirement from the game pic.twitter.com/G53ZZzp1D3 —San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 10, 2023

Nico Sturm elbowed Cutter Gauthier, sending the Team USA forward out of the game. The San Jose Sharks forward, who currently represents Team Germany, was awarded a major.

HENRY TROUN. Remember the name https://t.co/5jqKU7B9MI —San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 8, 2023

Around the NHL

A Columbia University study of 6,039 former NHL players since 1967 showed that enforcers (50+ career fights) died an average of ten years younger than their peers.

The average mean age at death for combatants was 47.5.

The mean age at death of the control group was 57.7.https://t.co/9FXDXqiEnh — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) May 10, 2023

Gabriel Landeskog will also miss next season, Colorado Avalanche GM has little to say about Valeri Nichushkin.

Zach Whitecloud accepts John Anderson’s apology for the Sportscenter’s insulting joke about Whitecloud’s last name.

The Philadelphia fliers to accept Keith Jones as president.

Ex-San Jose Sharks winger and David Quinn favorite Mikey Eyssimont joins Team USA at the World Championships. (american hockey)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie (and San Jose Sharks fan favorite) Alex Stalock is a Masterton Trophy finalist, along with Kris Letang and Clayton Keller.

The Toronto Maple Leafs avoid elimination to take Game Four against the Florida Panthers.

Looking back at the Nashville Predators history of drafting in the top-15.

All 32 NHL mascots, reimagined by AI. Nightmare fuel!