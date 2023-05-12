Open Rank Faculty Position in Physical Education Job at CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG – SHENZHEN





School of Humanities and Social Science is now inviting applications and nominations for: Open Rank Faculty Position in Physical Education (Ref. AC2023/025/01) Associate Professor (Education) / Assistant Professor (Education) / Lecturer a master’s degree or higher in physical education, sports training or sports science; major in Orienteering, Rock Climbing, Table Tennis, Yoga, Dance Sports, Wushu, Aquatics or Sports Science; a Ph.D. degree preferred. relevant experience in teaching and coaching for at least two or more courses at university level, candidates with relevant experience in teaching and coaching at tertiary level are preferred; proficiency in Chinese and English. Main duties and responsibilities conducting physical education courses for undergraduates, including international students, as well as courses in physical fitness and health; follow coaching during the school year and summer months; And assist in organizing sports activities and administrative tasks related to physical education. The appointee is expected to begin work in AY2022-23. a Ph.D. preferably in hand before the start of the appointment. Salary & Benefits Salary will be competitive, commensurate with qualifications and experience. Appointment will be under the CUHK, Shenzhen office and legal benefits will be provided according to the prevailing labor laws applicable in the People’s Republic of China. The appointee will work at the university campus in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. Successful applicants can also apply for additional benefits through high talent programs at the provincial level in Guangdong, city level in Shenzhen and Longgang District. Application procedure Applicants must apply online at http://academicrecruit.cuhk.edu.cn/hss and upload up-to-date resume, certification of all degrees and education evaluation report. Applicants must arrange three letters of recommendation after being shortlisted. Applications are immediately reviewed and considered until the vacancy is filled. About the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen was established in accordance with the regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Sino-foreign cooperation in running schools, upon approval by the Ministry of Education. It inherits the educational philosophy and academic systems of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. The aim is to grow into a world-class research university with a strong international orientation. It is committed to nurturing high-end talents with a global perspective, Chinese cultural tradition and social responsibility.

