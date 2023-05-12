Rally in sixth inning leads baseball to win





Next game: U.C. Davis 5/12/2023 | 6:35 p.m. HT ESPN Honolulu Be able to. 12 (Fri) / 6:35 PM HT U.C. Davis History HONOLULU Trailing by three runs in the fifth inning, the Hawaiian baseball team scored five unanswered runs highlighted by a sixth four-run to win the series opener against UC Davis 5-3 on Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium. Matt Wong got the ‘Bows on the board in the fifth with a two-out RBI single before UH broke out for four in the sixth to take the lead. Kyson Donahue started off the frame with a solo shot to centerfield to narrow the deficit to one, before a single and a walk put it in two with two outs. Stone Miyao tied it on a busy play, came around to score all the way from second on a mistake by the UCD shortstop, and Dallas duarte later gave Hawai’i the lead one batter with a two-run double to center right to make it 5-3. The ‘Bows then handed the ball to Harrison Bodendorf to start the seventh, and the freshman worked around a pair of baserunners in the frame before lining up the Aggies in the eighth and striking out a pair in the ninth to earn his second save. The Aggies gave up four batters in the game when Jack Gallagher hit a two-run homer from opposite field to right field to make it 2–0. UCD extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth when Damian Stone singled in a run to right and scored a runner from second on a close play at the plate. Harry Gustin made a good start on the mound, pitching six innings and striking out six while allowing three runs on six hits to earn his third win of the year. Bodendorf finished the game with three shutout innings, including four strikeouts to pick up his second save of the season. In its last 13 home games, UH pitching has a 2.38 ERA, while holding opponents to three or fewer runs 10 times in that stretch. Donahue went on a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with his team-leading seventh home run of the year, while Miyao went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Duarte delivered the 10th starting hit by a Rainbow Warrior in the sixth inning or later this year in a win with his double in the sixth, as UH played their 14th game decided by three or fewer runs in their 22 Big West games. The ‘Bows and Aggies will play game two of their series at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Randy Abshier (4-2, 4.03) starts for UH as UC Davis will counter with Kaden Hogan (2-1, 3.86).

