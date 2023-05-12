Cricket by any other name will work its way to glory (IANS column)

The T20 has made cricket a sport to enjoy and enjoy again. The format is easy to follow and the hits to and across the border are extremely enjoyable to watch.

The shorter game of baseball, invented to reduce England and English cricket, is now a slow mover compared to the newer nuances of the game of T20 cricket.

This goes back to the famous saying from William Shakespeare’s play, Romeo and Juliet, in which Juliet states that “A rose, by any other name, would smell so sweet”.

Cricket, too, is going through a sweetness of three different formats of the game, each with its specific scent of fun. Cricket was conventionally seen as something that required patience, stamina and a lot of time to play it. The slow pace suited the life of the past. Test cricket still exists, but it is felt that he is hanging by a short thread. It is not certain how long it will survive, even if the pace of play increases due to an aggressive and newer approach. The cricketing world and the ICC see the problems Test cricket may face in the future and it is up to the boards of different countries to keep it alive.

Test cricket will never get the attention or sponsorship income that T20 attracts and so raising money to make it attractive to cricketers would be essential to keep it going. Another way could be to recognize a cricketer by giving him a country cap only if he played Test cricket. This gives a kind of exclusivity to differentiate between the elite and the cattle class cricketer.

Cricket, like the rose, may smell so sweet, but the color, size, and exclusive variety set roses apart, and cricket, too, must do the same. One marvels at the strokes and innovative shots that the shorter format of the game exhibits, but these are possible due to the restrictions imposed to make the game snappy.

One cannot take seriously a mix of French cut, Indian Gilly Danda, farmer’s threshing and helicopter shot. The club has become like a club that a warrior of the past would have used to destroy his enemies.

The serious concern for cricket is that the T20 format, beautiful as it may seem, has become indispensable. The IPL 2023 has seen a massive increase in digital viewership. The attractive interactive games to keep viewers engaged and interested in a match through the multimedia platforms are truly revolutionary.

Cricket has taken a completely different direction, with franchise cricket around the world taking precedence over playing for one’s own country. India is currently the only country to ban its cricketer from playing anywhere else. One may be able to spread this at short notice, but since the IPL franchise owners also own teams in other countries, a cricketer has a choice at hand.

The IPL’23, similar to its earlier editions, has brought forward several Indian cricketers, who are eminently proficient to play the T20 version. Several of them will now have the opportunity to pursue a life playing professional cricket. There will be many who are about to retire, some have played for the country and others have played domestic cricket for many years. The lure of money can also be a major reason for a young cricketer to join the leagues rather than play for his country. You can already see the trend of cricketers preferring to play in the IPL rather than for the country, especially in the longer format of the game. This will be the pool of professional cricketers all ready to popularize the franchise model that will be at the heart of cricketing business in the future.

The next 5 years will be interesting as many of the established Indian players retire. They will be popular properties for the cricket leagues from other parts of the world looking to establish themselves.

Cricket for cricket lovers will be great to follow. Cricket players will benefit from this. As youngsters, they will aspire to play for their country or a T20 franchise. After that, however, they have all the options and cards to go elsewhere. Cricket is becoming a business with opportunities for everyone to prosper. The IPL is just a small taste of things to come. The world of cricket will flourish and so will the sweet smell of success.

Cricket will chirp itself to glory.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Indian cricketer. Opinions expressed are personal)

