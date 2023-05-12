ESPN’s 25-Game 2023-24 NFL Schedule: More Monday night football games, multiple playoff games, flexible scheduling, and more league signature games, marquee teams, storylines than ever before





Enhanced schedule includes ESPNs Monday night football Broadcast of Aaron Rodger’s New York Jets debut, the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch and multiple Cowboys appearances

Two Monday night football Games in weeks 2, 3 and 14 on ESPN and ABC; ESPN+ exclusive in week 4

Week 18 Doubleheader with playoff implications

Super Wild Card Returns Monday Night; Division playoff game added

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, John Parry return for a second season together

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Back for the third season The NFL on ESPN 2023-24 schedule from ESPN and The Walt Disney Company is increased to a company-record 25 games (23 regular season plus two playoff games) and includes several improvements. Fans now have 20 Monday night football games, including three weeks (weeks 2, 3, and 14) of multiple games on the same night (ESPN + ABC), flexible scheduling starting in week 12, and a Divisional Round game for the first time on ESPN. ESPN+'s exclusive international game (Week 4), a doubleheader with playoff implications in Week 18, the Super Wild Card game on Monday night, the Monday night football commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters, and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, all of which were added in the last two years, all return. The schedule improvements coincide with an increase in high-profile teams, signature matchups, and major storylines. All the elements combine for the most anticipated, comprehensive slate in the network's history. Monday night football Interspersed with top teams and storylines All Eyes on Rodgers Debut: ESPNs Monday night football will begin with the debut of Aaron Rodgers NewYork Jets as they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Jets will appear on MNF a second time, hosting the Chargers (Week 9).



Super Bowl rematch and more Chiefs, Eagles: At week 11, the Monday night football schedule includes a first for the company in its current era (2006 present): a Super Bowl rematch. Both the Chiefs and Eagles will make their second appearance – the second straight year that the reigning champions have made multiple appearances on the MNF schedule, and the third time since 2006. This year's schedule also marks the second straight year that the Super Bowl runners-up have made multiple appearances, but only the fifth time since 2006.



Multiple Cowboys Games:ESPNsMNF Slate will feature multiple Cowboys appearances for the first time. More from the league's best teams Bills, Giants, 49ers, Bengals and Jaguars make multiple appearances: All eight Divisional Round playoff teams, including the four conference championship contenders, all make multiple appearances, including the 49ers on Christmas night. All but the Eagles play at home at least once (Cowboys also in Divisional Round last season).

All eight Divisional Round playoff teams, including the four conference championship contenders, all make multiple appearances, including the 49ers on Christmas night. All but the Eagles play at home at least once (Cowboys also in Divisional Round last season). Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings, Seahawks: All of last season’s Playoff teams appear on the schedule, with the Chargers, Dolphins and Vikings all at home; the Seahawks will travel to the Giants. Star quarterbacks Multiple appearances by Top Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence all appear twice. Lamar Jackson plays on Christmas night. Bryce Young’s Primetime Debut: 2023 first overall pick, Panthers QB Bryce Young, could make his primetime debut in Week 2; Former first overall picks Burrow and Lawrence face off in Week 13. NFL Breakdown on ESPN Schedule More Monday night football: 20 Monday night football games, including an increase (three) in multiple games on the same night. Two games, one night: Weeks 2, 3 and 14: ESPN and ABC will both air a game on Monday Week 2 and 3 start times are 7:15 PM and 8:15 PM ET In week 14, both games start at 8:15 PM Network and matchup designations are given below. Christmas night: Only for 2023, on Christmas Eve (Week 16), will ABC air a fourth Monday night football Baltimore v. San Francisco game at 8:15 p.m Week 17: Only for 2023, Football on Monday night The week 17 game will be played on Saturday, December 30 at Detroit in Dallas at 8:15 PM

20 Monday night football games, including an increase (three) in multiple games on the same night. Flex scheduling: Flex planning can be used for this Monday night football from week 12 to week 17.

Flex planning can be used for this Monday night football from week 12 to week 17. Peyton and Eli return: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is back for its third season with their 10-game schedule starting in Week 1. The remaining schedule will be announced before the start of the season.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is back for its third season with their 10-game schedule starting in Week 1. The remaining schedule will be announced before the start of the season. NFL International Series begins on ESPN+: ESPN+ will exclusively carry the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 (Week 4) from Wembley Stadium in London.

ESPN+ will exclusively carry the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 1 (Week 4) from Wembley Stadium in London. Double Head Saturday: Week 18s Doubleheader Saturday (January 6) returns (4:30 PM and 8:15 PM) with matchups announced after Week 17. Both games will air on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

Week 18s Doubleheader Saturday (January 6) returns (4:30 PM and 8:15 PM) with matchups announced after Week 17. Both games will air on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+. Wildcard Monday night: ESPN concludes Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 for its third consecutive season on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.

ESPN concludes Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 for its third consecutive season on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+. Division playoff added: ESPN will broadcast a Division Round playoff game for the first time on January 20 or 21. The game is featured on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. Combined with exclusive games and simulcasts, 20 games will appear on ESPN, 11 games will air on ABC, and a dozen games will be available on ESPN+. The 12 games on ESPN+ make up the most robust NFL schedule to date. A Spanish-language broadcast is available for each game, most of them on ESPN Deportes. A full breakdown is below. The enhanced schedule is a result of the historic agreement between The Walt Disney Company/ESPN and the NFL, announced in March 2021. As part of the agreement, ESPN and ABC will broadcast the Super Bowl after the 2026 and 2030 seasons. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and John Parry

ESPN’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and John Parry will perform Monday night football together for the second consecutive year. For Buck and Aikman, their second season with ESPN marks the duo’s 22nd consecutive year together in the standings. Lisa Salters goes on board at the age of 12 MNF season, the most of any sideline reporter in the franchise’s 50+ year history. John Parry returns for its fourth season. The 2023-24 ESPN on NFL schedule week by week

All times ET

Week 1: Bills at Jets (September 11, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes):

The 2023 season opener marks the second time Aaron Rodgers has started a season Monday night football.

Rodgers has won his last nine starts MNF, tied for the third-longest streak of all time. Week 2: Saints at Panthers (September 18, 2023 7:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young could make his own Monday night football debut.

This rivalry game will be the Panthers first Monday night football game since 2018.

Browns at Steelers (September 18, 2023 8:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes):

The rivals of AFC Noord only play against each other for the fourth time Monday night football.

The rivals of AFC Noord only play against each other for the fourth time Monday night football. Week 3: Eagles at Buccaneers (September 25, 2023 7:15 PM ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes):

The two NFC foes face off on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2003.

Rams at Bengals (September 25, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI where quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams defeated quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI where quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams defeated quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars (October 1, 2023 9:30 AM ESPN+):

The second annual ESPN+ exclusive NFL game will kick off the NFLs International Series at Wembley Stadium in London.

Seahawks at Giants (October 2, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Sports):

Two 2022-23 season playoff teams meet as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returns to his former stadium in New York.

Two 2022-23 season playoff teams meet as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returns to his former stadium in New York. Week 5: Packers at Raiders (Oct 9, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be his Monday night football debut.

This game marks 31 consecutive seasons in which the Packers appear Monday night football (longest current streak among all NFL teams). Week 6: Cowboys at Chargers (October 16, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Two playoff teams from the 2022-23 season go head to head, as do two of the NFL’s dynamic quarterbacks: Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert. Week 7: 49ers at Vikings (October 23, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

A matchup featuring two playoff teams, as well as reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and AP Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson. Week 8: Raiders at Lions (October 30, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

The Detroit Lions will host a home Monday night football game for the first time since 2018. Week 9: Chargers at Jets (November 6, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Justin Herbert takes on Aaron Rodgers for the first time in his career. Week 10: Broncos at Bills (November 13, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host one Monday night football game for the third consecutive year.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton will make his Broncos Monday night football debut. Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs (November 20, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes):

A Super Bowl LVII rematch in which Kansas City defeated the Eagles.

The first time since 2017, previous seasons’ Super Bowl participants will meet in the next season. Week 12: Bears at Vikings (November 27, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

The rivals of NFC North play against each other for the 17th time Monday night football. Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars (December 4, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

The number one picks of the 2020 and 2021 NFL Draft, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, will face each other. Week 14: Packers at Giants (December 11, 2023 8:15 PM ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes):

It is the first time since 1983 that the two teams have met Monday night football.



It is the first time since 1983 that the two teams have met Monday night football. Titans at Dolphins (December 11, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

The Miami Dolphins are hosting Monday night football for the first time since 2017. Week 15: Chiefs at Patriots (December 18, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes):

Super Bowl LVII MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes faces Bill Belichick for the fifth time in his career. Week 16: Ravens at 49ers (December 25, 2023 8:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes):

The NFL’s Christmas Day three-game slate wraps up on ABC with a Super Bowl XLVII rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. Week 17: Lions at Cowboys (December 30, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes):

Troy Aikman will make his Monday night football analyst debut in Dallas. Week 18: TBD (January 6, 2024 4:30 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

TBD (January 6, 2024 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) Super Wild Card Weekend: TBD (January 15, 2024 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) Department weekend TBD (January 20 or 21, 2024 TBD ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) Preseason Ravens at Commanders (August 21, 2023 8:15 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

