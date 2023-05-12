Sports
Mark Lodge, high school hockey archivist who oversaw more than 6,000 games, dies at age 70
Mark Lodge liked to live in the past, but when it came to hockey, he was very much in the present and he also thought about the future.
He taught high school history in St. Francis and collected antique outboard engines.
But hockey was his greatest passion, first as a fan and then as an archivist of the glory years of St. Paul’s Johnson High School. Lodge also coached varsity hockey at St. Francis and refereed over 6,000 hockey games before retiring.
So when Lodge was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in March, his wife, Tina, said it came as no surprise that he would redouble his efforts to ensure his Johnson High hockey research was digitally preserved for his players and for future generations.
“It was a crazy race to the finish,” she said, and a successful race too, aided by daughter Maren Price when her father struggled with typing.
Lodge, of Coon Rapids, died on April 11 at the age of 70.
By then, he had also received a promise from Kyle Oen, a friend who is in charge Vintage Minnesota Hockey website, that he would create space for his photos and records.
“Mark, of course, had a vested interest in all things Johnson hockey,” Oen said last week. “He wanted it to live and breathe the internet forever.”
The late 1960s was a heady time for Johnson High hockey. The Governors had already distinguished themselves in previous decades by producing stars such as Herb Brooks and future Minnesota Gov. Wendell “Wendy” Anderson.
The Peltier brothers won acclaim, and in the months before Lodge graduated from Johnson in 1970, goaltender Doug Long made 61 and then 52 saves in spectacular back-to-back overtime of state tournament play.
Lodge didn’t skate for Johnson, but he enjoyed chatting about the era, often with Ken Erickson, a 1968 graduate and vice president of Johnson High’s Governors Club.
“Oh my god, they’d get on the phone and talk forever. I’d have to leave the house,” Tina Lodge said. She met her husband, then the coach at St. Francis, when she was a dental hygienist who had never attended a hockey game.
She didn’t particularly care either. One notable exception, she said, came about 18 years ago when Lodge was tapped to lead the girls’ hockey tournament.
“That was a big deal,” Tina said.
Tom Nergard, who whistled with Lodge and looked to him as a mentor, said Lodge told him, “If it wasn’t for girls’ hockey, I would have been done long ago,” he said.
The two also worked together on high school football games, with Lodge donning the white cap as head umpire and Nergard stationed between the linebackers. It was an independent squad, Nergard said, and Lodge had great connections when it came to planning games.
“Friday nights out with the boys,” Nergard said of the fun they had. “Then buy a pizza.”
Lodge’s wife said her husband valued honesty and would often end phone conversations with hockey buddies with the phrase, “Call it either way.”
Nergard now serves as the assignment secretary for District 10 suburban youth hockey umpires. On May 22, he will unveil a Mark Lodge commemorative award for on-ice officials at a celebration of life for Lodge at Bunker Hills Activities Center in Andover.
Lodge is the first recipient of the award.
He is also survived by children Matthew, Bjorn and Hans; granddaughter Sylvia and siblings Judy, Gary and Bobby.
