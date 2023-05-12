Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2023 table tennis final results, winner, medalists, score





Know the medalists of the table tennis event at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games where the Singapore men’s team regained their throne and know the SEA final winner At the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, table tennis team events ended on Thursday as Singapore captured the men’s gold medal after beating Malaysia by a score of 3–0. Similarly, defending champions Thailand emerged victorious in the women’s final after a 3–0 win against Malaysia. Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2023 table tennis final results list, winner, medalists #SEAGames2023 | Thailand takes the gold medal in the women’s team event in table tennis after beating Malaysia 3-0 in the final. pic.twitter.com/Wj9FXi0xyc — SEA Sports News (@sea_sports_news) May 11, 2023 2023 Southeast Asian Games Table Tennis Results, Medalists and Heartbreak of Malaysia After winning the men’s team event at the 2023 edition in Phnom Penh on Thursday, Singapore has continued its dominance in table tennis at the Southeast Asian Games with a masterclass in the men’s team final against Malaysia. To regain the men’s team championship they last took home in 2015, the Singaporeans beat northern rivals Malaysia in the final with a straight 3-0 win. The Singaporeans put in a valiant effort in a match they were strongly favored to win under the stewardship of 2020 Tokyo Olympian Clarence Chew. Singapore was undoubtedly fresher for the final after Malaysia’s exhausting 3-2 victory over Vietnam late on Wednesday. Although their opponents on the Causeway did their utmost to immediately put pressure on Singapore, the outcome was hardly in doubt. Thailand defeated Malaysia 3–0 as they successfully defended their women’s team championship. Suthasini Sawettabut, Jinnipa Sawettabut and Orawan Paranangall returning gold medalists from the 2021 SEA Games won their individual matches to give Thailand its second consecutive victory in that competition. Who won table tennis medals at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games? In the men’s team competition, Singapore defeated reigning champions Thailand in the semi-finals by a score of 3-0 to confirm their status as gold medal favourites. Later in the championship game, they lived up to this as they completely outsmarted their rivals to take the gold medal. Thailand retained their title in the women’s team competition by beating Malaysia 3-0, while Singapore and Vietnam shared the bronze medal. The quarterfinals of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles competitions will be played on Saturday. Event Gold Silver Bronze Men’s team Singapore Malaysia Thailand and Vietnam Women’s team Malaysia Malaysia Singapore and Vietnam Also Read: Men’s FIH Pro Hockey League 2022, Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Format, Fixtures, Points Table, Results, Live Stream

