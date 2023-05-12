Softball scores three late runs, wins by walkoff against UC Davis





HONOLULUThe University of Hawai’i softball team (30-21, 13-12 BW) scored three runs in the last two innings for a walk-off victory over UC Davis (27-20, 13-12 BW), 3-2 . Brianna Lopez earned her 14e full win while designated player Hayley Johnson hit a clutch, two-run double to tie the score at 2-2 in the sixth and UH scored the walkoff win on a throwing error on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Lopez improved to 16-11 overall and tied her conference record at 8-8 with the win. She allowed two runs on six basehits without a walk and seven strikeouts. Anna Dethlefson of UC Davis led off the game with a double and came by to score on some ground balls. UH was ranked No. 19 in the leaguee doubles game of the season to end the inning, 5-4-3 ( Clinical Office -to-Rachel Sabourin-to- Mya’Liah Bethea ). In the bottom of the fourth, Keliinoi got her second hit and Isabella Martinez hit a double that fell between the third baseman, shortstop and left and bounced to third base with one out. But a pair of strikeouts ended the UH rally. The Aggies struck again with two outs in the sixth. Libbie McMahon doubled to right, then came home on an RBI-single by Bella Pahulu to extend UCD’s lead to 2-0. Gin and Keliinoi started the sixth with back-to-back singles. After a grounder by Martinez pushed both runners into scoring position, Johnson came through in the clutch with a double to the gap at center left to drive in both Gin and Keliinoi to tie the game at 2–2. With one out in the seventh, Cira Bartolotti reached after a fielding error on the short stop. Later, Gin singled to right with two outs. On the play, Bartolotti hurried to third base, but the throw from the right to third base bounced past the covering left fielder. During the play, Bartolotti was on the bag when the left fielder shot wide down the first baseline left, allowing Bartolotti to score as he rose for the walk-off win. Kennedi Brown of UC Davis suffered the loss, throwing 6.2 innings. She gave up three runs on seven basehits with a walk and five strikeouts. The win was UH’s 30th of the season, the most since the 2019 team won 33. The 2023 season will conclude with a Friday-night doubleheader starting at 4:00 PM HT at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Friday night is also Senior Night, as the Rainbow Wahine will be honoring their four seniors Amanda Leer , Cira Bartolotti Lepepaina “Princess” Matavao and Rachel “Bueller” Sabourin. #HawaiiSB

