Juggling motherhood and cricket: how Australia’s Sarah Elliott hit a ton while intermittently breastfeeding

Australian cricketer Sarah Elliott recently talked about juggling motherhood and her cricketing career.

Elliott, who was offered a deal with Cricket Australia during her early pregnancy, turned it down at first. Within 24 hours, however, she changed her mind. A day later, she called voter Julie Savage back and told her she was ready to accept the offer.

The batting all-rounder then gave birth to a son (Sam) and scored a century the following year while intermittently breastfeeding the newborn.

Born in October 2012, Sam was nine months old when Australia looked to defend England’s Women’s Ashes in the summer of 2013. Elliott, who made 81 not out on her test debut against England in 2011, had the calculations made.

“I knew I had to play half of the domestic season in Australia to qualify for the Ashes,” the now 41-year-old told BBC Sport.

“I was in the gym for a few weeks after Sam was born, but Cricket Australia banned me from playing match cricket for six weeks.”

“I would have liked to play sooner but I’m glad they stopped me. That first game of club cricket was pretty tough,” she added.

Elliott used to live in Darwin, but she played club cricket in Victoria. In addition to the struggles she faced as a parent, she revealed, “There was a game when Sam was crying and I was playing. One of the opponents who was already out said she would subfield for me so I could start feeding him.

Following her performance in club cricket, Elliott was called up to join the Ashes tour. With the responsibility of a baby on her shoulders, the Australian cricketer planned her route to suit her child and her game.

“We had to rent a car because Sam couldn’t get on the team bus. All of these things and decisions about who paid what were groundbreaking because they hadn’t been made before,” she said.

“Despite the fatigue, I was happy to hit first. I was there with a goal – to bat in two innings. Once I crossed the line, it was just a matter of looking at the ball and hitting it.”

“You absolutely tune into those things, turn it on and off and then come back into play,” she added.

“I knew where he was, on the baby mat playing a bit, or being walked on the floor by Rob or my parents.”

She revealed that she didn’t have time to take off her pads even during breaks; instead she nursed her child.

“From the moment I had a break, it was straight to feeding Sam,” she says.

“When I was hitting I had nowhere to go but to the locker room with the other girls, which really made them laugh,” she added.

Elliott batted for the remainder of the first day, reaching the close with 95 not out.

“I would have loved to tick off the century that night,” she says.

“From the moment I came at the end, I was tuned into what Sam had to eat and then sleep. There was no downtime there. It was a rough night.”

The next day, Elliott finished her Ashes century, reaching triple digits as she fended off an attack featuring the likes of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Jenny Gunn, and Laura Marsh.

“There was a distant eye contact with Rob. It wasn’t a pretty innings, but knowing what it took to get there, we made it happen. To perform and make those runs was really special,” she said.

After her 100, she made headlines as the mother who scored a ton while breastfeeding her child. Elliott, however, was more focused on the innings she sewed.

“I was just doing my job, focused on a goal I wanted to achieve,” she says.

“I was not aware of the importance other people attached to it. The significance to me was that I had never made a Test hundred before, unlike a mother who had done it,” she added.

She was carrying baby Jocelyn as she played in her last professional game for Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2017.

“Sam is at that age where he’s proud of what I’ve done,” says Elliott. “He took out the baggy green cap to go to school and show off. He thinks it’s pretty special.

“I was picked on the team against all odds to do a job and I was really happy to score those points. It was very special to be able to play Test cricket and have my son with me,” she concluded.