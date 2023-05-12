Prime Video announces Thursday night 2023 football schedule





May 11, 2023







Star-studded slate kicks off with Eagles’ home opener vs. Vikings on September 14

First NFL Black Friday game presents Dolphins at Jets on November 24

TNF the schedule features all 14 playoff teams from last season and several must-see games, including: Giants vs. 49ers, Broncos vs. Chiefs, Bengals vs. Ravens and Seahawks vs. Cowboys

NEW YORK—May 11, 2023—Prime Video’s second season as the exclusive home of Thursday night football promises to be a thrilling ride for fans, with the return of Emmy-nominated coverage, groundbreaking features that enhance the viewing experience, and a series of star-studded matchups featuring all 14 playoff teams from last season. In addition, Prime Video will make history by showcasing the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on November 24, as the Jets play host to the Dolphins on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

TNF’s 16-game regular season schedule kicks off Thursday, September 14 in a showdown between NFC Division champions as the Vikings take on the Eagles in Philadelphia’s home opener. Live coverage of Thursday night football is one of the many benefits of Prime, which offers unparalleled savings, convenience and entertainment, all in a single membership.

“We are excited to present a schedule filled with the game’s brightest stars and many big matchups,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. “We’re kicking off with two great NFC battles, with the Vikings going up against the Eagles and the Giants going up against the 49ers. We look forward to visiting so many great NFL stadiums with great atmosphere – we can’t wait for the season to start!

Unlike last year, the 2023 season schedule features teams making multiple Prime Video appearances, including Aaron Rodgers and the New York JETS, who host the Dolphins on Black Friday and then the Browns in the TNF season finale on December 28, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who host the Titans on November 2 and the Patriots on December 7. the Broncos vs. the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on October 12; the Bengals vs. the Ravens on November 16; and the Seahawks vs. the Cowboys on Nov. 30.

The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power the scheduling process. There are approximately one quadrillion possible combinations of schedules each NFL season and more than 26,000 factors to consider, such as stadium availability, travel requirements, primetime games, fair competition, and divisional rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high-performance computing workloads to find the best schedule possible each year.

Over the course of last year’s inaugural season, Prime Video presented the most streamed NFL games in history, drawing audiences that were both eight years younger and watched more minutes each game than NFL audiences on linear channels. TNF regularly outperformed all competing programs across broadcast and cable.

Thursday night footballThe production team recently earned five Sports Emmy nominations for its 2022 coverage, including Outstanding Live Series in its first season. TNFThe team’s on-air roster features legendary voices, including multiple Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and game crew reporter Kaylee Hartung. Charissa Thompson hosts all pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback extraordinaire Ryan Fitzpatrick, and former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks and news analyst Michael Smith. Coverage begins every Thursday at TNF tonight at 7:00 PM EDT.

Viewers in the US can watch Thursday night football games on Prime Video in 2023 in their living room on connected televisions, streaming media players or set-top boxes using the Prime Video app, also available on mobile. In addition, viewers can stream online Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday night football game will also be streamed live on Twitch and available on over-the-air TV stations in the competing teams’ two home markets, as well as in Spanish on Prime Video.

For all the latest information about TNF on Prime Video, visit the Thursday night football page on Prime Video and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter. If you’re not already a Prime member, join today or start a 30-day free trial to catch all the action in the upcoming season.



Complete 2023 Thursday night football Schedule (all times EDT) :

TNF tonight pregame coverage starts every Thursday at 7pm

* Preseason Game – Thursday, August 24: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2-September 14: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3-September 21: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Week 4-September 28: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Week 5 – October 5: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Week 6 – October 12: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 – October 19: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Week 8 – October 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Week 9-November 2: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10 – November 9: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Week 11-16 November: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 12 (Black Friday) – Friday, November 24: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Week 13-November 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14-December 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15-14 December: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16-21 December: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17-28 December: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns



