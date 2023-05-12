Sports
Prime Video announces Thursday night 2023 football schedule
May 11, 2023
Star-studded slate kicks off with Eagles’ home opener vs. Vikings on September 14
First NFL Black Friday game presents Dolphins at Jets on November 24
TNF the schedule features all 14 playoff teams from last season and several must-see games, including: Giants vs. 49ers, Broncos vs. Chiefs, Bengals vs. Ravens and Seahawks vs. Cowboys
NEW YORK—May 11, 2023—Prime Video’s second season as the exclusive home of Thursday night football promises to be a thrilling ride for fans, with the return of Emmy-nominated coverage, groundbreaking features that enhance the viewing experience, and a series of star-studded matchups featuring all 14 playoff teams from last season. In addition, Prime Video will make history by showcasing the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on November 24, as the Jets play host to the Dolphins on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
TNF’s 16-game regular season schedule kicks off Thursday, September 14 in a showdown between NFC Division champions as the Vikings take on the Eagles in Philadelphia’s home opener. Live coverage of Thursday night football is one of the many benefits of Prime, which offers unparalleled savings, convenience and entertainment, all in a single membership.
“We are excited to present a schedule filled with the game’s brightest stars and many big matchups,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. “We’re kicking off with two great NFC battles, with the Vikings going up against the Eagles and the Giants going up against the 49ers. We look forward to visiting so many great NFL stadiums with great atmosphere – we can’t wait for the season to start!
Unlike last year, the 2023 season schedule features teams making multiple Prime Video appearances, including Aaron Rodgers and the New York JETS, who host the Dolphins on Black Friday and then the Browns in the TNF season finale on December 28, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who host the Titans on November 2 and the Patriots on December 7. the Broncos vs. the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on October 12; the Bengals vs. the Ravens on November 16; and the Seahawks vs. the Cowboys on Nov. 30.
The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power the scheduling process. There are approximately one quadrillion possible combinations of schedules each NFL season and more than 26,000 factors to consider, such as stadium availability, travel requirements, primetime games, fair competition, and divisional rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high-performance computing workloads to find the best schedule possible each year.
Over the course of last year’s inaugural season, Prime Video presented the most streamed NFL games in history, drawing audiences that were both eight years younger and watched more minutes each game than NFL audiences on linear channels. TNF regularly outperformed all competing programs across broadcast and cable.
Thursday night footballThe production team recently earned five Sports Emmy nominations for its 2022 coverage, including Outstanding Live Series in its first season. TNFThe team’s on-air roster features legendary voices, including multiple Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and game crew reporter Kaylee Hartung. Charissa Thompson hosts all pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback extraordinaire Ryan Fitzpatrick, and former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks and news analyst Michael Smith. Coverage begins every Thursday at TNF tonight at 7:00 PM EDT.
Viewers in the US can watch Thursday night football games on Prime Video in 2023 in their living room on connected televisions, streaming media players or set-top boxes using the Prime Video app, also available on mobile. In addition, viewers can stream online Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday night football game will also be streamed live on Twitch and available on over-the-air TV stations in the competing teams’ two home markets, as well as in Spanish on Prime Video.
For all the latest information about TNF on Prime Video, visit the Thursday night football page on Prime Video and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter. If you’re not already a Prime member, join today or start a 30-day free trial to catch all the action in the upcoming season.
Complete 2023 Thursday night football Schedule (all times EDT):
TNF tonight pregame coverage starts every Thursday at 7pm
* Preseason Game – Thursday, August 24: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2-September 14: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3-September 21: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
Week 4-September 28: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Week 5 – October 5: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Week 6 – October 12: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7 – October 19: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
Week 8 – October 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
Week 9-November 2: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10 – November 9: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Week 11-16 November: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Week 12 (Black Friday) – Friday, November 24: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Week 13-November 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
Week 14-December 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15-14 December: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16-21 December: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Week 17-28 December: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
About Prime Video Sports
Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports worldwide, including Thursday night football, the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees and Overtime Elite in the United States; ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; Premier League in the United Kingdom; ATP and WTA tennis in the UK and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian swimming worldwide; New Zealand cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil; and boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan. While availability varies by market, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil). through Prime Video channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries, including Good rivals, Coach Prime, Reggie, Redefined: JR Smithand the Amazon Original Everything or nothing franchising incl All or nothing: Arsenal, All or nothing: Juventus, All or nothing: Toronto Maple LeafsAnd Everything or nothing seasons with several NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be the world’s most customer-centric company, the world’s best employer, and the world’s safest place to work. Customer Reviews, One Click Shopping, Personalized Recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire Tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out Technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Promise are some of the things developed by Amazon. For more information visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
