South Alabama, Marshall, Texas State and Louisiana Punch 2023 Sun Belt Conference Softball Semifinals Tickets

LAFAYETTE, LA. The Semifinals will be played at the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship.

South Alabama, Marshall, Texas State and Louisiana all took quarterfinal victories at Lamson Park’s Yvette Girouard Field on Thursday to advance in the tournament.

The semi-finals will take place on Friday, March 12 with two games starting at 4:00 PM CT. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Game 3: (3) South Alabama 4, (6) James Madison 1 [Box Score]

South Alabama scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and Olivia Lackie threw a four-hit complete game as the No. 3 seeded Jaguars secured a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship on Thursday morning.

James Madison threatened to get on the board first, recording back-to-back two-out singles in the top of the first inning by Hannah Shifflett and Bella Henzler, but Lackie managed to get Jasmine Hill swinging, her second strikeout of the frame, to leave the runners behind.

Meredith Keel led off the next half inning with a double to the left center hole, her 11th double of the season. The Jags took advantage of a defensive miscue with some aggressive baserunning as Keel came by to score (1-0) from second as Brasher reached on a fielding error when the throw to first was dropped by Shifflett. Brasher then stole second and third base to get into scoring position and with two outs, Sasha Willems singled to center left to bring in the second run of the inning for South Alabama (2-0).

After seeing a first strike to start the Jaguar second, Bailey Welch walked when the next four were out of zone. Emma Kropp was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base, then Marley Sims laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Keel then lifted a ball to the left deep enough to bring home Welch from third and extend the lead to 3-0. Pinch runner Erin McGlothlin advanced to third on a wild pitch and Brasher singled to shallow center to make it 4-0.

James Madison put in an unearned run in its own half of the fifth inning. Hallie Hall reached on an error to start the frame, the first Dukes baserunner to reach since the third and broke a 10-straight out streak by Lackie. H. Hall advanced to third on a groundout and two batters later, Abby Campbell reached on an infield single to score the unearned run (4-1).

Lackie (21-7) struckout 10 batters in her seven innings, giving up four basehits, and didn’t walk.

South Alabama will advance to the Semifinals which will take place at 4 p.m. Friday.

Game 4: (2) Marshall 2, (7) Coastal Carolina 1 [Box Score]

Camryn Michallas caught the final on a high pop-up in front of home plate to secure the No. 2 seed Marshall’s 2-1 victory over No. 7 seed Coastal Carolina on Wednesday afternoon at Yvette Girouard Field in Lamson Park.

It was Michallas, the Huntington native’s two-out RBI single in Marshall’s sixth-inning rally, that proved to be the winning run for the Herd.

After Alex Coleman’s leadoff single in the sixth and her 42nd stolen base of the season, two outs put Grace Chelemen in scoring position. From there, the senior threw a 2-1 pitch over the midfielder’s head to break the scoreless tie. Michallas followed suit with the RBI ripping through the middle to score Marshall’s second point of the frame.

The Chants got a glimmer of hope in the top of the seventh inning when Livi Payne reached first base on an error by Marshall with two outs in the inning. Maddy Jennings kept the momentum going as she smoked an RBI double to centerfield right to narrow the gap to 2-1.

Syndey Nestor walked Libby Pippin in the next at bat to put the tying run up for grabs, but it wasn’t meant to be for the Chants, as a foul sealed the 2-1 win for the Thundering Herd and ended the the Coastals season. .

Raelee Brabham put up a great game in the circle for the Chants, recording 5.0 shutout innings and striking out 10 before giving up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nester improved to 26-7 on the season after a dominant full-game effort in which she struckout nine batters.

Marshall will face the No. 2 seed South Alabama Jaguars in the semifinals of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship on Friday at 4:00 PM CT.

Game 5: (5) Texas State 3, (4) Troy 0 [Box Score]

Texas State softball advances to the semifinals of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship after a 3-0 shutout victory over Troy to open the tournament on Thursday-evening.

This was a game of momentum for Texas State. After only two at bats, the game was delayed for an hour and a half due to wind and weather. Heading into the delay, the Bobcats had two outs and Sara Vanderford led with a 3-2 batting. Vanderford would be walked to play on the return.

Right-handed pitcher Jessica Mullins would give up her lone hit of the game in the bottom of the first inning, a single that came back off the bat of All-Sun Belt Second Team player Taylor McKinney. Mullins would throw a complete game shutout with only one walk and four strikeouts.

The momentum swung completely in the Bobcats’ favor in the fourth inning. Vanderford hit the 52nd career double to reach base. She would steal her second base of the game to advance to third base by scoring on a sac-fly by Anna Jones. This was the first game of Vanderford’s career with multiple stolen bases in one appearance.

Mullins led off the bottom of the fourth with a strikeout, walked the next batter and then two lineouts to the outfield would bring the Bobcats back to bat.

Hannah Earls would be the first Bobcat on base after walking on a nine-pitch at bat. She would steal second place and advance to third on a throwing error. When Trahan swung out swinging for the second out, Woodard opted to bring in freshman Emilee Baker to squeeze.

Baker singled to center right and Earls scored on the play. Next at bat was Vanderford, she hit a second single for Baker to score. The two runs in the fifth inning would be enough to end the scoring in the game.

Troy would go three up and three down in the last three innings of the game and couldn’t get any runs on the board.

The Bobcats take on Lamson Park at 7 p.m.

Game 6: (1) Louisiana 3, (8) ULM 1 [Box Score]

The No. 24-ranked Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Softball team used a boost from the bench to earn a 3-1 victory over ULM in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Yvette Girouard Field in Lamson Park on Thursday, May 11.

Tied at 1-1 since the second inning, Louisiana (44-13) placed Jourdyn Campbell as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning on a first walk by Maddie Hayden. Campbell promptly delivered a hard triple to rightfield to bring home Hayden with the deciding run.

The Ragin Cajuns got insurance in the next at bat from another pinch hitter when Stormy Kotzelnick hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring Campbell to the plate to make it 3-1.

From there, Sam Landry (7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 7 K) would silence the Warhawks (25-32) and take the team out in a row in the final three innings.

The win advanced Louisiana to Friday’s semifinals in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to play against Texas State at 7 p.m.

The Ragin Cajuns extended their best winning streak of the season to 10 games and clinched an opening Sun Belt Tournament win for the 13th consecutive time (dating back to 2010).

Landry opened the game with the first of what would be the first of five three-up, three-down frames and Louisiana struck in its first at bat as Laney Credeur delivered a two-out RBI single down the middle.

The only two hits Landry would give to the visiting Warhawks came in the top of the second, the last an RBI double by Ashlan Ard that tied the score at 1-apeice. A strong throw from Hayden on a grounder that hugged the third baseline accounted for the crucial second out and kept ULM from building momentum.

Campbell’s clutch triple allowed ULM reliever Gianni Hulett, who took over in the second inning after the lineup flipped, to make one round through the Cajuns lineup unscathed.

2023 Sun Belt Softball Championship

Wednesday May 10

Game 1 (7) Coastal Carolina 4, (10) Southern Miss 2

Game 2 (8) ULM 4, (9) State of Georgia 1

Thursday, May 11

Game 3 (3) South Alabama 4, (6) James Madison 1

Game 4 (2) Marshall 2, (7) Coastal Carolina 1

Game 5 (5) Texas State 3, (4) Troy 0

Game 6 (1) Louisiana 3, (8) ULM 1

Friday May 12

Game 7 (2) Marshall vs. (3) South Alabama 4:00 PM CT

Game 8 (1) Louisiana vs. (5) Texas State 7:00 PM CT

Saturday May 13

Game 9 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 1:00 PM CT