Overcome hardships to become a rising cricket star





Yashasvi Jaiswal is a young and talented Indian cricketer who was born on December 28, 2001 in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. He had to go through countless hardships before he could achieve his dream of playing cricket at a professional level. Jaiswal’s father was a shopkeeper and the family faced financial difficulties, forcing them to move to Mumbai when Yashasvi was only 11 years old. In Mumbai, Yashasvi started playing street cricket and was soon spotted by local coach Jwala Singh, who offered him a place to stay and train. After this, Yashasvi Jaiswal got the chance to play for India’s under-19 team, and started participating in domestic cricket matches for Mumbai. It was in October 2019 that Jaiswal set a world record and became the youngest cricketer to break a double century. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Big Break: Bought the youngest player for a whopping INR 2.4 Crore Initially, Yashasvi received many rejections, but he never gave up on his dreams. He started playing for several local clubs and slowly rose through the ranks. In 2019, he was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore making him the youngest player to be bought for such a huge sum. Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. But Jaiswal didn’t get many chances in that particular season. He had the opportunity to play in only three games and managed to score only 40 points. Likewise, the 2021 and 22 season was nothing special either. Jaiswal played 10 matches in 2021 in which he scored 249 runs in half century and in 2022 season he scored 258 runs in 10 matches including 2 half centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s IPL 2023 Journey: The Making of a Cricket Star And now the 16th season of the IPL is underway, in which Yashasvi Jaiswal has become a topic of discussion across the country. In his case, a Hindi proverb here proves to be absolutely true: Mehanat karo fal ki chinta mat karo (Work hard, don’t worry about the fruit) and the hard work of Yashasvi Jaiswal is clearly visible. On the one hand, he scored 547 runs in the last three IPL seasons reduced to IPL 2023 where he has now claimed the Orange Cap by scoring 575 runs in just 12 matches including 1 century and 4 half centuries. The influence and impact of Yashasvi Jaiswal as an emerging young talent has not gone unnoticed by major cricket pundits who advise him to play for Team India as soon as possible.

