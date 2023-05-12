Sports
NFL Schedule 2023: Sunday, Monday, and Thursday Night Football Schedules, TV Channels for Primetime Games
Last year, “Thursday Night Football” made the switch from the NFL Network to Amazon Prime, and there were some musical chairs from top commentators. A year later, primetime games are undergoing another major change.
“Thursday Night Football” used to be each team’s chance to get to prime time at least once, as each team would play exactly once on Thursday. It often led to uninteresting matches, especially when compared to the “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” games. However, starting in 2023, teams will now be able to appear on “TNF” twice a season, giving some teams certainty that they will not play a single primetime game.
There’s also a new day coming for an Amazon game, albeit not technically in prime time. In addition to the three Thanksgiving clashes, there is now a game on Black Friday, giving fans four weekday games during the fourth week of November.
MORE: Best Games on the 2023 NFL Schedule by Team
Want to see which games will get primetime in 2023? Here’s what you need to know.
Program ‘Thursday Evening Football’ 2023
- Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Live stream: Amazon Prime video
“Thursday Night Football” games will return to Amazon Prime in 2023 after the inaugural season a year ago. The big difference from this season is that teams are allowed to play twice on Thursday nights, unlike previous years where teams could only go once to ensure every team had a chance to play under the bright lights, often leading to fewer matches. than optimal games.
This year, the Jets and Steelers will each make two national Amazon appearances, though one of the Jets’ games is the 3 p.m. ET Black Friday showdown against the Dolphins.
Al Michaels is back in the booth calling play-by-play. He will be joined by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will provide color commentary.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|2
|September 14
|Vikings at Eagles
|3
|21st of September
|Giants at 49ers
|4
|September 28
|Lions at Packers
|5
|Oct 5
|Bears at commanders
|6
|12 October
|Broncos at Chiefs
|7
|19 October
|Jaguars at Saints
|8
|26th of October
|Buccaneers at Bills
|9
|November 2nd
|Titans at Steelers
|10
|November 9
|Panthers with Bears
|11
|November 16
|Bengal at Ravens
|12
|Nov 24 (Friday)
|Dolphins at Jets
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks at Cowboys
|14
|December 7
|Patriots at Steelers
|15
|December 14
|Chargers at Raiders
|16
|21st of December
|Saints at Rams
|17
|December 28
|Jets at Browns
Schedule ‘Sunday Night Football’ 2023
- Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, Fubo
The 2023 NFL season will once again start on a Thursday with “Sunday Night Football,” plus an interesting schedule in Week 16. With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday, that week will feature an NBC doubleheader of sorts on Saturday, December 12. 23. The Bengals will pay a visit to the Steelers on NBC in the afternoon before the network produces a Bills-Chargers game in prime time that will air only on their streaming service, Peacock.
Last year, Mike Tirico took over for Michaels on play-by-play, and he’ll be back to call games alongside color commentator Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.
Viewers can watch the games on NBC or stream them on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|1
|September 7 (Thursday)
|Lions at Chiefs
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys at Giants
|2
|September the 17th
|Dolphins at Patriots
|3
|September 24
|Steelers at Raiders
|4
|Oct 1
|Chiefs at Jets
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys at 49ers
|6
|October 15
|Giants at Bills
|7
|22 October
|Dolphins at Eagles
|8
|29 October
|Bears at Chargers
|9
|November 5
|Bengals accounts
|10
|November 12
|Jets at Raiders
|11
|November 19
|Vikings at Broncos
|12
|November 23 (Thanksgiving)
|49ers at Seahawks
|12
|November 26
|Raven at Chargers
|13
|December 3
|Chefs at Packers
|14
|December 10
|Eagles at Cowboys
|15
|December 17
|Ravens at Jaguars
|16
|December 23 (Saturday 4:30 pm)
|Bengal at Steelers
|16
|December 23 (Saturday 8 p.m.)
|Bills with chargers (Peacock only)
|17
|December 31
|Packers at Vikings
|18
|January 7
|To be determined
The Week 16 game between the Patriots and Broncos will air on NFL Network as NBC will host a Saturday afternoon game on its Peacock streaming service the day before.
Schedule ‘Monday night football’ 2023
- Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN App, ESPN+, Fubo
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are back for a second year on ESPN, calling play-by-play and analytics, respectively, after their first season away from Fox in 2022.
ESPN will again double on “Monday Night Football” in week 2, but this year the same thing will happen in week 3 and week 11 with one clash on ESPN and the other on ABC. The rest of the year, games are broadcast on Mondays by ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app, ESPN+ or with Fubo, which offers a free trial.
Select Monday games will also feature the alternate Manningcast broadcast on ESPN2, featuring the calling games of the Peyton and Eli Manning brothers.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|1
|September 11
|Bills with Jets
|2
|Sept. 18 (7:15 p.m., ESPN)
|Saints at Panthers
|2
|Sept. 18 (8:15 p.m., ABC)
|Browns at Steelers
|3
|Sept. 25 (7:15 p.m., ABC)
|Rams in Bengal
|3
|Sept. 25 (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
|Eagles at Buccaneers
|4
|Oct 2
|Sea hawks at Giants
|5
|October 9
|Packers at Raiders
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys at Chargers
|7
|October 23
|49ers at Vikings
|8
|30 October
|Raiders at Lions
|9
|November 6
|Chargers at Jets
|10
|November 13
|Broncos at Bills
|11
|November 20th
|Eagles at Chiefs
|12
|November 27
|Bears with Vikings
|13
|December 4
|Bengal at Jaguars
|14
|December 11 (8:15 p.m., ABC)
|Packers at Giants
|14
|Dec. 11 (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
|Titans with Dolphins
|15
|December 18
|Chefs at Patriots
|16
|25th of December
|Ravens at 49ers
|17
|December 30
|Lions at Cowboys
|18
|January 6 (4:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC)
|To be determined
|18
|January 6 (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)
|To be determined
NFL teams with the most primetime games in 2023
The Chiefs and Cowboys each lead the way with six primetime games. Nine other teams have five primetime games.
The Jets, whose last “Sunday Night Football” appearance was in 2011, have played five prime-time games since the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, while interestingly enough, the Raiders got five prime-time games despite their struggles last season.
Here’s a look at which teams have at least five primetime games.
|Team
|Games
|Chefs
|6
|Cowboys
|6
|Accounts
|5
|jets
|5
|Chargers
|5
|Raiders
|5
|Eagles
|5
|Giants
|5
|Packers
|5
|Vikings
|5
|49ers
|5
NFL teams with no primetime games in 2023
Revised scheduling rules for this season no longer require every team to play in a primetime game. Four teams fell victim to the new rule: The Colts, Texans, Falcons and Cardinals.
Rookie QBs CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson won’t get a chance to play under the lights barring a mixed game late in the season, though Richardson will play in a standalone game in Germany if he’s the Colts’ starter.
The Falcons may have the highest expectations of any team held beyond prime time. While QB Desmond Ridder is a question mark, Atlanta has made big strides to improve its roster and is playing in a wide open NFC South.
The Cardinals have low hopes after hiring a new Regime to run the franchise. With Kyler Murray set to miss part of the season, Arizona is at serious risk of falling to the bottom of the NFC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/nfl-schedule-2023-prime-time-games-sunday-monday-thursday-night/t1lnbajaiegn3onvktuqxp2d
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 Bollywood Actresses Who Married Muslim Men
- NFL Schedule 2023: Sunday, Monday, and Thursday Night Football Schedules, TV Channels for Primetime Games
- Kansas takes on the Big 12 Outdoor Championships – Kansas Jayhawks
- 5 Google project management tools to fine-tune your workflow
- Sudan’s rivals agree to protect civilians, but no truce – BBC News
- HPV self-collection kit enhances testing for undertested and underserved women in North Carolina
- 5.5 earthquake hits Plumas County felt by Sacramento residents
- CNN’s Donald Trump Town Hall wins timeslot with 3.12 million viewers – Deadline
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and devotes himself to national projects worth around Rs 4400 Crores in Gandhinagar | India is blooming
- What is the big idea that could win over the Conservatives in the next election? Social mobility | Justine Greening
- U.S. House of Representatives Passes Republican Bill Strengthening Border Security
- Alice Howe and Freebo on stage