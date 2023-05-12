NFL Schedule 2023: Sunday, Monday, and Thursday Night Football Schedules, TV Channels for Primetime Games

Last year, “Thursday Night Football” made the switch from the NFL Network to Amazon Prime, and there were some musical chairs from top commentators. A year later, primetime games are undergoing another major change.

“Thursday Night Football” used to be each team’s chance to get to prime time at least once, as each team would play exactly once on Thursday. It often led to uninteresting matches, especially when compared to the “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” games. However, starting in 2023, teams will now be able to appear on “TNF” twice a season, giving some teams certainty that they will not play a single primetime game.

There’s also a new day coming for an Amazon game, albeit not technically in prime time. In addition to the three Thanksgiving clashes, there is now a game on Black Friday, giving fans four weekday games during the fourth week of November.

Want to see which games will get primetime in 2023? Here’s what you need to know.

Program ‘Thursday Evening Football’ 2023

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Live stream: Amazon Prime video

“Thursday Night Football” games will return to Amazon Prime in 2023 after the inaugural season a year ago. The big difference from this season is that teams are allowed to play twice on Thursday nights, unlike previous years where teams could only go once to ensure every team had a chance to play under the bright lights, often leading to fewer matches. than optimal games.

This year, the Jets and Steelers will each make two national Amazon appearances, though one of the Jets’ games is the 3 p.m. ET Black Friday showdown against the Dolphins.

Al Michaels is back in the booth calling play-by-play. He will be joined by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will provide color commentary.

Week Date matchup 2 September 14 Vikings at Eagles 3 21st of September Giants at 49ers 4 September 28 Lions at Packers 5 Oct 5 Bears at commanders 6 12 October Broncos at Chiefs 7 19 October Jaguars at Saints 8 26th of October Buccaneers at Bills 9 November 2nd Titans at Steelers 10 November 9 Panthers with Bears 11 November 16 Bengal at Ravens 12 Nov 24 (Friday) Dolphins at Jets 13 November 30 Seahawks at Cowboys 14 December 7 Patriots at Steelers 15 December 14 Chargers at Raiders 16 21st of December Saints at Rams 17 December 28 Jets at Browns

Schedule ‘Sunday Night Football’ 2023

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, Fubo

The 2023 NFL season will once again start on a Thursday with “Sunday Night Football,” plus an interesting schedule in Week 16. With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday, that week will feature an NBC doubleheader of sorts on Saturday, December 12. 23. The Bengals will pay a visit to the Steelers on NBC in the afternoon before the network produces a Bills-Chargers game in prime time that will air only on their streaming service, Peacock.

Last year, Mike Tirico took over for Michaels on play-by-play, and he’ll be back to call games alongside color commentator Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.

Viewers can watch the games on NBC or stream them on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Week Date matchup 1 September 7 (Thursday) Lions at Chiefs 1 September 10 Cowboys at Giants 2 September the 17th Dolphins at Patriots 3 September 24 Steelers at Raiders 4 Oct 1 Chiefs at Jets 5 October 8 Cowboys at 49ers 6 October 15 Giants at Bills 7 22 October Dolphins at Eagles 8 29 October Bears at Chargers 9 November 5 Bengals accounts 10 November 12 Jets at Raiders 11 November 19 Vikings at Broncos 12 November 23 (Thanksgiving) 49ers at Seahawks 12 November 26 Raven at Chargers 13 December 3 Chefs at Packers 14 December 10 Eagles at Cowboys 15 December 17 Ravens at Jaguars 16 December 23 (Saturday 4:30 pm) Bengal at Steelers 16 December 23 (Saturday 8 p.m.) Bills with chargers (Peacock only) 17 December 31 Packers at Vikings 18 January 7 To be determined

The Week 16 game between the Patriots and Broncos will air on NFL Network as NBC will host a Saturday afternoon game on its Peacock streaming service the day before.

Schedule ‘Monday night football’ 2023

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN App, ESPN+, Fubo

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are back for a second year on ESPN, calling play-by-play and analytics, respectively, after their first season away from Fox in 2022.

ESPN will again double on “Monday Night Football” in week 2, but this year the same thing will happen in week 3 and week 11 with one clash on ESPN and the other on ABC. The rest of the year, games are broadcast on Mondays by ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app, ESPN+ or with Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Select Monday games will also feature the alternate Manningcast broadcast on ESPN2, featuring the calling games of the Peyton and Eli Manning brothers.

Week Date matchup 1 September 11 Bills with Jets 2 Sept. 18 (7:15 p.m., ESPN) Saints at Panthers 2 Sept. 18 (8:15 p.m., ABC) Browns at Steelers 3 Sept. 25 (7:15 p.m., ABC) Rams in Bengal 3 Sept. 25 (8:15 p.m., ESPN) Eagles at Buccaneers 4 Oct 2 Sea hawks at Giants 5 October 9 Packers at Raiders 6 October 16 Cowboys at Chargers 7 October 23 49ers at Vikings 8 30 October Raiders at Lions 9 November 6 Chargers at Jets 10 November 13 Broncos at Bills 11 November 20th Eagles at Chiefs 12 November 27 Bears with Vikings 13 December 4 Bengal at Jaguars 14 December 11 (8:15 p.m., ABC) Packers at Giants 14 Dec. 11 (8:15 p.m., ESPN) Titans with Dolphins 15 December 18 Chefs at Patriots 16 25th of December Ravens at 49ers 17 December 30 Lions at Cowboys 18 January 6 (4:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC) To be determined 18 January 6 (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC) To be determined

NFL teams with the most primetime games in 2023

The Chiefs and Cowboys each lead the way with six primetime games. Nine other teams have five primetime games.

The Jets, whose last “Sunday Night Football” appearance was in 2011, have played five prime-time games since the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, while interestingly enough, the Raiders got five prime-time games despite their struggles last season.

Here’s a look at which teams have at least five primetime games.

Team Games Chefs 6 Cowboys 6 Accounts 5 jets 5 Chargers 5 Raiders 5 Eagles 5 Giants 5 Packers 5 Vikings 5 49ers 5

NFL teams with no primetime games in 2023

Revised scheduling rules for this season no longer require every team to play in a primetime game. Four teams fell victim to the new rule: The Colts, Texans, Falcons and Cardinals.

Rookie QBs CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson won’t get a chance to play under the lights barring a mixed game late in the season, though Richardson will play in a standalone game in Germany if he’s the Colts’ starter.

The Falcons may have the highest expectations of any team held beyond prime time. While QB Desmond Ridder is a question mark, Atlanta has made big strides to improve its roster and is playing in a wide open NFC South.

The Cardinals have low hopes after hiring a new Regime to run the franchise. With Kyler Murray set to miss part of the season, Arizona is at serious risk of falling to the bottom of the NFC.