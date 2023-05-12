



Right now, it’s trying to find ways at the various levels of government to come up with public money to help them lessen some of that burden, said Warren County economics director Matt Schnipke, who has been in constant contact with Beemok Capital. and working with state and city of Mason officials to keep the tournament local. The group has made progress in securing those public funds in several ways. R-Lebanon State Representative Adam Mathews secured a provision in the pending state budget that, if fully approved, would send $22.5 million in economic development funds for the site’s renovations. Those funds depend on the tournament staying local for at least another 20 years, but Mathews told the Journal-News that Beemok Capital’s impending investments will likely permanently bolster the tournament wherever it ends up. For their part, Warren County and the City of Mason have finalized a joint $25 million for the project. But the combined state and local levels are so far $2.5 million short of what Beemok asked for. Schnipke told the Journal-News they are still exploring options to secure the remaining funding. Local funding efforts have taken on a new light this week after Beemok Capital officially submitted a proposal to move the tournament to Charlotte and build an all-new $400 million facility that would be integrated into the city’s west side. Beemok Capital again asked if the bill would be funded by the public, in this case about $133.3 million. Schnipke said Wednesday’s headlines did not shock him and the proposal does not change the way local officials plan to proceed. He told the Journal-News that the fate of the tournament has not yet been decided by the imagination. We always knew we would be in competitive mode and (that it wasn’t) necessarily a foregone conclusion that it would stay local here in the Warren County and Cincinnati Area. We knew that, said Schnipke. From what we hear and where we see things now, it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion that it’s leaving. It’s still very much just a possibility. When asked about Wednesday’s proposal, Beemok Capital said it had great respect for Mason, but the company also said it is evaluating a number of options before making major investments in tournament infrastructure. Schnipke said he remains hopeful that the tournament will stay in Mason and was assured by Beemok Capital that they are still ahead. They have told us that they would like to find a scenario to make it work in Mason. It’s clear they have the legacy here, the history(s) and the facilities, even if they need some expansion, Schnipke said. Ultimately, they’re looking at a very, very significant investment, either here in Mason or possibly elsewhere. They’re just doing all the due diligence they have to when you’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars in investments. The tournament, with several iterations and names, has been hosted in the Cincinnati area since its inception in 1899. This tournament in August exists 125 years. While there is no official deadline yet for when a decision will be made, ATP plans to host an expanded tournament in 2026, requiring Beemok Capital to act quickly. Local officials expect to know more by the end of the year.

