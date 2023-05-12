Kalkaska will be home to a new semi-professional hockey team 9&10 News





KALKASKA – The Michigan Independence Hockey League is expanding. Their teams are based in Detroit, Waterford, Gaylord, Muskegon, Port Huron and now Kalkaska. We wanted to go somewhere that is centralized and that can generate good popularity and a good hockey feel. Kalkaska has a great history of hockey with the Rhinos and the K-Stars. And we felt there was a need for a semi-pro team, said Andrew Dibble, owner of the newest MIHL team. The team will be called the Kalkaska Battlers. I was super involved in the creative process and the team. So it started as an idea to bring a team to Kalkaska. And I wanted something that would relate to the city, Dibble said. So if you really research the name Battlers with Kalkaska, it was a poem written by Ernest Hemingway in the early 1900’s when he was out fishing with his family. So we decided to go along with that and join the Revolutionary War. While the team’s inaugural season doesn’t begin until October, they already have a share of the approval from the Kalkaska community. The team has already established contacts with the Kalkaskas VFW, roller derby and ice hockey teams. Everyone I’ve spoken to in the Kalkaska area is 100% on board and wants to see some good hockey here. So I think they’re ready and I think they need it, Dibble said. As a former MIHLs co-owner Gaylord Snow, Dibble knows that Northern Michigan’s semi-pro teams need rivalry. I still have many good friends and good roots in Gaylord. I want to make it a fun, really good rivalry between Kalkaska and Gaylord because we were so close. I believe that will be something fun that will really increase the popularity of hockey in northern Michigan, he said. The team is currently working to field players locally, as well as Michigan colleges and the FPHL. The information on the teams exposure camps will be released Thursday at their website as well as them Facebook page. We encourage everyone if you think you have any idea or drive to do it to come out, especially to the free camps. Come out, see what you’ve got and see where you can go, Dibble urged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9and10news.com/sports/2023/05/11/kalkaska-becomes-home-to-a-new-semi-pro-hockey-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos