5 star DL is expected to land on Tennessee Football





Is Tennessee Football about to land a 5-star DL? Experts weigh in on the Vols’ recruiting class in 2024. Tennessee Football has been on the rise in recent years and it looks like the Vols are about to land a major recruit. 5-star DL prospect Kamarion Franklin is predicted to commit to Tennessee, and fans are eagerly awaiting his arrival. Here’s what experts have to say about Franklin’s potential impact on the Vols recruiting class in 2024… Kamarion Franklin could hold the key to unlocking Tennessee Football’s defensive potential in 2024. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: “The volunteers lead for Franklin’s commitment with 76.8%. Tennessee’s odds for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound recruit skyrocketed after an expert prediction from On3’s Sam Spiegelman. Furthermore, On3 Sports had this to say about Kamarion Franklin: “Kamarion Franklin has been a target for (defensive line coach) Rodney Garner and Tennessee for a long time, dating back to last summer,” Volquest’s Matt Ray said. “Franklin’s combination of size, speed and raw athleticism fit the mold of what Tennessee covets along the defensive front. After a multi-day unofficial visit in April that focused on the annual Orange-White game, it felt like the Vols were seizing the momentum in this recruiting. Official visits in June will play a vital role in keeping Tennessee in a prime position ahead of a potential decision in late summer. Kamarion Franklin is a total beast on the football field. He had an insane junior season at Lake Cormorant High School in Mississippi, recording 73 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and a school-record 17 sacks. He also had a ton of quarterback pressure and hits. In fact, he was unstoppable. Franklin was awarded a number of awards for his achievements, including the first-team all-metro. And get this – he also plays basketball for Lake Cormorant where he’s pretty solid. He averages about 6.3 points as a varsity player. Hopefully Franklin chooses to play on Rocky Top and becomes a valuable asset to the Vols. It will be exciting to see where he ends up playing college football and how he develops as a player. We’ll keep an eye on his journey and update you with any new information as it becomes available. follow us @Allfortensee on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Vols news, updates and recruiting.

