Peoria Rivermen hockey chooses beloved ex-captain as assistant head coach

PEORIA Alec Hagaman was the first Peoria-born captain of the Peoria Rivermen.

Now, the popular, just-retired player is making a comeback as the first Peoria-born product to hold a head coaching title with the franchise in its 42-year history.

The Rivermen have hired Hagaman as an associate head coach, where he will sit on the bench alongside famed head coach and general manager Jean-Guy Trudel and serve under him at the helm of the Southern professional hockey league powerhouse team.

Both coaches have a new one-year contract.

“It was a dream come true,” said Hagaman. “I’m able to jump in with an established coach who’s been there and won a lot. I’ve always wanted to coach, at least give it a try. This is my test run.”

Before the 2022–23 season, Hagaman had told Trudel that it was his last year as a player. The two remained in talks throughout the season, with Trudel pitching coaching to Hagaman as an option. He took it.

“I don’t think the way we play will change much,” Hagaman said. “My main job is to make sure the dressing room is a family atmosphere, to make sure everyone wants to be there. I want the same energy as a coach that I felt there as a player.”

More:‘Goodbye’: Rivermen title defense ends with elimination by Roanoke in SPHL semifinals

Trudel will remain the senior man as head coach and general manager, and will continue to build players and define the organization’s playing style and approach to culture. Trudel will still be in control, but now he has a respected wingman who can be a sounding board and do more than an assistant coach would.

“We’re going to do everything together, I want to teach Alec something,” Trudel said. “I’m going to ask him to do more, and he’s going to have to be ready. We’re proud to be part of a family and we wanted this for him.

“For me it’s the same routine, doing what I’ve always done building and coaching the team. Some nights we don’t both have to sit on the bench, one of us can watch the game from a different perspective.” Alec gives us another pair of eyes and another voice. That helps me. I’m excited about it.’

The view from the top

Rivermen co-owner Bart Rogers was immediately excited about the idea of ​​bringing Hagaman into Peoria’s coaching mix.

“Jean-Guy has been a one-man show for everyone except for his first year in this league,” said Rogers. “We made him the highest paid coach in the league, and that’s because he had so many responsibilities here and he’s winning. His day-to-day duties will now change.”

Rogers understands the hours and hours Trudel spends on a daily basis doing film work, studying analytics, dealing with player issues, the salary cap, preparing game plans for opponents. He believes Trudel will pass those skills on to Hagaman to prepare him as a future head coach, as he has done with other ex-players.

“For us, the evidence is on file, coaching all these guys in the league after playing for Trudel,” Rogers said. “We just had our former captain (Dan Bremner) win an SPHL championship. We have another former captain (Dave Pszenyczny) who is successful in Quad City. There is no one better than Hagaman, who has played the years here and for invested and sacrificed us.” .

“He’s a big part of us and we’re thrilled to be able to keep him here and continue to create that tradition with the new guys that will follow. Alec Hagaman deserves this opportunity.”

More:“It’s Everything”: How this Peoria native and Rivermen captain said goodbye to hockey

What is an associate head coach?

Hagaman succeeds Jason Christie (ECHL), Mark Reeds (ECHL) and Jean-Guy Trudel (SPHL) as the fourth former Rivermen player to later return to the franchise and become head coach in his title.

There are three formal levels of coaching in pro hockey: Head coach, assistant head coach and assistant coach. Think of those in military terms: general, major, sergeant. Responsibilities, organizational direction, and voice all reflect that pecking order.

An assistant coach is usually limited to a specific group of players and conducts practice drills.

An associate head coach does that too, but also deals with game planning, analysis, personnel discussions, travel issues and more.

The head coach is the boss of bosses. The head coach has a game system that needs to be implemented. The head coach recruits players, makes trades, determines the lineup. In the SPHL, the role also controls the player’s salary cap.

Why Jean-Guy Trudel wants this

Trudel has 347 wins as head coach of the Rivermen, more than any coach in Peoria’s long history. That includes 22 playoff wins, four appearances in the President’s Cup Finals and a championship in 2021-22. It includes William B. Coffee Trophy wins as regular season champion and No. 1 playoff champion in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 (season canceled in March, pandemic ) and 2022-23.

And SPHL Coach of the Year honors in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18.

His regular season record in the SPHL is 325-113-57 with a .714 point percentage that ranks No. 1 among all coaches in league history.

His 325 regular season wins are behind only Jerome Bechard’s 368 in SPHL history.

Part of Trudel’s desire to take Hagaman with him is in the hope that some of his daily grind can be shifted to him.

Why? So Trudel can of course find time for more hockey.

“I wanted more time to coach youth hockey on Saturday mornings. Youth hockey is a passion of mine and I want to spend more time on Peoria’s program,” said Trudel, who is director of travel teams for the Peoria Youth Hockey Association. “I put together a plan last year and it works. Now I can spend a few hours in the morning coaching kids on a Rivermen game day, knowing Alec is watching over everything for our pro team at the Carver Arena.

“I want to invest in my passion for hockey in Peoria, and I want little kids to have the opportunity to become the next Alec Hagaman.”

And he wants Hagaman to be the next Trudel in the coaching ranks.

Trudel brought Hagaman into the SPHL as a raw rookie in 2014, developing him into one of the greatest players in league history in eight years.

Why Alec Hagaman is the right man

Hagaman grew up playing Rivermen hockey, played junior hockey for the Peoria Mustangs and led Peoria to its first pro title in 22 years in 2021-22. He is attractive to the Rivermen as a coach for many reasons.

“He’s aware of the game culture as a player,” says Trudel, 47. “He’s mentally more connected to the psychology of today’s players.

“When you retire, those first two years of coaching you feel like you can still play. You read the room. Alec will help us with that. I’m proud of reading the locker room, knowing when I meet need a man, or more video, or more rest. Alec can do that too.”

More:A look back at Peoria native Captain Alec Hagaman’s career with the Peoria Rivermen

Trudel says he invests 4-5 hours every day reviewing and cutting videos for his players and game plan, and it will be a blessing to have Hagaman around to help with that. And just having another strong voice next to you, full-time, takes some of the pressure off being a head coach. Very few minor league teams are more of a one-man coaching staff.

“Alec will be handling much of the bulk work, as well as assisting with recruiting,” Trudel said. “A lot of players wanted to come to Peoria because of Hagaman.

“And I want him to challenge me, to start hitting for what he believes in.”

Players have historically come to the Rivermen to play alongside Hagaman. Now, he becomes the 16th man to hold a non-interim head coaching title with a Peoria franchise heading into his 42nd season.

“It will be an experience for me, a different way of looking at the game,” said Hagaman. “It’s the next chapter in my life.

“It means the world to me. I don’t think during my childhood I could have dreamed that all this would happen when I was a little kid. When I am old and retired one day I will look back and enjoy every minute of this part of my life.

“It is awesome.”

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist and writes about Bradley men’s basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the sports column Cleve In The Eve for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.