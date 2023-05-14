Kakungulu Memorial looks for double on 2023 Fresh Dairy Games





Overview: In addition to hockey, other games will be played in the league, including girls’ soccer, badminton, table tennis and tennis at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools games. 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Hockey) Final (Monday 15e Be able to): Girls : Kakungulu Memorial vs Bweranyangi Girls

: Kakungulu Memorial vs Bweranyangi Girls Boys: Kakungulu memorial vs Ntare school Semi-final results: Boys: Kakungulu Monument 2-0 St Mary’s College Kisubi

St Mary’s College Kisubi Ntar School 1 (5) 1(4) Mbarara High School Girls: Buyanyangi girls’ school 0 (2) 0 (1) Gayaza high school

Gayaza high school Kakungulu Memorial School 3-1 Mount St. Marys Namagunga The Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Games 2023 will officially end on Monday 15the May in the town of Mbarara, Western Uganda. Hockey is one of the games at this championship tagged as ball games. Kakungulu Memorial School seeks double gold in both male and female affair. This is after the Kibuli-based school has reached both finals of the competition. For the girls, Kakungulu Memorial will face Bweranyangi Girls in the final. Boys final will witness Kakungulu Memorial against Ntare School. This followed the successful semi-finals played. Kakungulu Memorial defeated St Marys College Kisubi 2-0. Umar Mufumbiro scored in the 8e minute and later Ashiraf Musekula enters the 20e minute. Ntare School defeated Mbarara High School 5-4 in post-game penalties after a 1-all tie in normal time. Mbarara High School took the lead in the third minute through Blair Akampurira. Noel Asiimwe brought the game into the 36e minute. School hockey action during the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara city Girls: In the girls’ semi-finals, Bweranyangi Girls School defeated Gayaza High School 2–1 in post-match penalties after normal time ended goalless. In the other semi-final, Kakungulu Memorial School recovered from a goal to beat Mount St Marys Namagunga 3–1. Juliana Nabatanzi gave Mount St Marys Namagunga the lead in the 18e minute. The joy was short-lived with Anitah Atim’s equalizer sixty seconds later. Jolly Alimo put Kakungulu Memorial School ahead in the 28e minute and 10 minutes later, Dorothy Katooko made three. Classification: Kings College Budo finished 9the in the boys category after beating St Julian SS Gayaza 4-0. Chris Masagwayi scored a hat-trick with the goals in the 10e14e and 40e minutes. Desire Kalanzi scored the fourth goal (in 23ed minute). For the girls 9e/10e place play-off, St Charles Lwanga Kasasa fringed St Julian SS Gayaza. Gloria Nabuuma and Faith Nakafeero were on target in the 28the and 36e respectively. The rest of the ranking matches will be played on Sunday, May 14, 2023. In addition to hockey, other games are played in the league, including girls’ soccer, badminton, table tennis and tennis. The official closing ceremony and award ceremony will take place on Monday 15e May 2023. Related

