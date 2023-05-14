Wake Forest University

NORMAN, Okla. The No. 24 Wake Forest men’s golf team begins NCAA Regional play Monday morning in Norman, Okla.

The Demon Deacons are the number 5 seed in Norman, Okla. They will look to continue their success in regional play after winning the New Haven Regional last year, finishing first by seven strokes and 24 strokes above the cutting line. It was an ACC record for the 47th time the Deacs had qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Fourteen teams and five individuals will compete at the regional. The low five teams and the low person not on those teams advance to the NCAA Championships at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Demon Deacons return three of the five lineup players who participated in the postseason a season ago. They are led by junior Michael Brennan who is currently number 9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Deacs will look to leverage their momentum from their ACC Runner-Up finish last week in Pinehurst, NC

The Demon Deacons are one of two teams to have reached the Finals twice in the three years of match play format at ACC Championships. The Deacs were led by their underclassmen as they put the team in position to win a title. En route to the title game, Wake Forest finished second in the stroke play portion and then defeated No. 16 Virginia in the semifinals.

The Deacs will be led by reigning ACC Individual Champion in junior Michael Brennan. He became the 23rd Demon Deacon to win the title, winning the medalist after beating Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai on the third playoff hole.

Monday’s first round is scheduled to start at 9:30am ET with the Demon Deacons, starting with No. 10 featuring Duke and LSU.

Elite Golf School

Along with the Demon Deacon golf team that qualified for the NCAA Championships last week, Wake Forest is one of only three schools in the country to have both their men’s and women’s programs qualify for the NCAA Championships in the last three events (Arizona State and Texas).

In the 2019 NCAA Championships, the men’s and women’s programs advanced to match play. Wake Forest was one of only three schools to have both programs advance to the match play portion of the championship.

All-Time NCAA Championship appearances

Wake Forest is 11th in the nation and has the highest total in the ACC with 47 NCAA Championship appearances in program history.

School NCAA Championship appearances 1. State of Oklahoma* 74 performances 2. Texas* 67 performances 3. USC 58 performances 4. State of Arizona* 57 performances 5.Florida* 55 performances 6. Stanford* 54 performances 7. Georgia* 50 performances T8. Houston 48 performances T8. State of Ohio* 48 performances T8. Oklahoma* 48 performances 11. Wake Forest* 47 appearances

* Indicates 2022 NCAA Championship qualification

THE DEACS LINEUP FOR THE NCAA REGIONAL

Michael Brennan

Brennan, who has now risen to No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, made his PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in February. That Monday, he earned a spot in the field as the lone amateur, setting a Collegiate Showcase record with a five-under-par 66.

He claimed his sixth individual title at the 2023 ACC Championship, joining the elite company in Wake Forest history. Brennan is one of only four players in program history with six or more collegiate titles alongside Bill Haas (10), Gary Hallberg (9) and Curtis Strange (8).

He was named as a member of the watchlist for the Fred Haskins Award to begin the season.

In the Southwestern Invitational, Brennan claimed his fifth career individual title, scoring the lowest score in the field in both the second and third rounds and winning by one stroke over the loaded field. He followed that up by finishing in the top five at the Battle of Briar’s Creek and got his third straight top-10 finish at the Wake Forest Invitational. After finishing 20th in the Valspar, Brennan was right back in contention for the individual crown at the Calusa Cup, finishing tied for second place.

Highlight power

Earlier this spring, Power claimed the Battle of Briar’s Creek by four strokes down the field, the second collegiate title of his career. He led nearly all the way while also leading the Deacs to the team title, the Deacs’ first of the season. He has been a consistent presence in the lineup for the Deacs this spring, finishing in the top 25 in every event he has played in. In addition, his batting average of 71.48 ranks second on the team participating in NCAA Regional play.

In the 2023 ACC Championship, he tied for 16th in stroke play and provided the tiebreaker point in the semifinal match play victory over No. 16 Virginia.

Last season, he helped the team to a title at the 2021 Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational, where he placed 35th in the individual standings. He was helped by a 66 (-4) in the second round of the tournament. He was one of three Demon Deacons to participate in the Genesis Collegiate Showcase. In the ACC Semifinal, Power provided the second point in the win over North Carolina.

Scott Kennon

Kennon had an impressive showing at the 2021 Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational. He was par or lower in all three rounds of the tournament and finished the week tied for ninth and nine under par, the first top-10 finish in his career. Kennon took his second top-10 finish of the season at the Valspar Collegiate using his best lap of his young career. He finished eighth, shot a final round 64 (-7) and moved up 20 spots on the final day of competition.

The sophomore was one of three Demon Deacons to underpower all three rounds at the 2022 NCAA Regionals, going 68-69-69 and tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard at 4-under-par. He is tied for 30th in the Southwestern and finishes the tournament as the second highest Demon Deacon.

He has five top-20 finishes in his last six starts this spring, tied for 12th in the Battle for Briar’s Creek, tied for 17th in the Wake Forest Invitational, tied for 17th in the Calusa Cup, tied for fourth in the Battle of the Run and tie for 11th place at the ACC Championship.

In match play at the 2023 ACC Championship, Kennon netted a point for the Deacs in both the semifinal and championship game.

Andrew MacLauchlan

On his collegiate debut with the Maui Jim Individual, McLauchlan tied for sixth on the leaderboard. He was helped by turning in a debut round of 64 (-8) that was bogey-free and contained six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 ninth. He was tied for the lead after the opening lap.

This was the first of four top-10 finishes during his freshman season, placing his best tournament of the season at the Old Town Collegiate where he was 5-under-par and fourth in the field. McLauchlan claimed his best finish of the spring, tied for fourth place at the Calusa Cup and finishing as the Deacs’ highest finisher. McLauchlan continued his stellar freshman season with the ACC Championship, where he delivered a point in the semifinal victory over Virginia, helping the Deacs advance to their second straight championship game.

Prior to coming to Wake Forest, he competed in the 2022 US Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, NJ and is also the reigning Jones Cup Junior Invitational champion.

Boyd Owens

Owens will play in the lineup for the Demon Deacons for the seventh time in his first year. He currently has the team’s third-lowest batting average, 72.04.

As a junior, he was ranked No. 9 nationally in the AJGA standings. In March, he qualified for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, presented on the Korn Ferry Tour as a qualifier on Monday. In addition, he reached the Round of 32 at the 2022 North and South Amateur Championship and is the reigning LHSAA Individual Champion.

Owens, who posted the lowest debut round in program history, finished as the top Deacs player in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, placing 13th individually. He has two top-20 finishes during his first season. In match play of the ACC Championship, Owens secured a point in both the semi-final and final.

WAKE UP FOREST ALTERNATIVE

Marshal Meisel

As a freshman, Meisel competed in five events, including a pair of lineup events, playing in the lineup at the Colonial Collegiate and the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. He tied for 16th in Georgia while also finishing in the top 25 four times during the season with his highest finish coming at the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational where he placed 14th with 5-under-par.

Meisel has a batting average of 72.59 batting average this season. In the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational, he finished seventh at 4-under-par. He comes from the Southwestern Invitational where he finished 30th using a 3-under-par final round that was the lowest in the field in the final round with Michael Brennan.

Meisel was one of three players to also participate in the exclusive Genesis Collegiate Showcase in mid-February. He helped his group win the teams championship at the Genesis Collegiate Showcase, marking the first time Wake Forest claimed the teams title at the event.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS AT NCAA REGIONAL (14)

2023 Norman Golf Men’s Regional Seeds Seed School Golf Stat Rank 1 Texas Tech 5 2 Oklahoma 9 3 Alabama 17 4 Be Miss 20 5 Wake up Boss 29 6 Duke 32 7 LSU 41 8 North Florida 44 9 Colorado 52 10 Kansas 56 11 UNC-Wilmington 77 12 Louisiana 133 13 Princeton 183 14 Arkansas Pine Bluff 270

COURSE INFORMATION

NCAA regional

Jimmie Austin OR Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma. Par 72 7,452 yards

The rich heritage of the Jimmie Austin Golf Club grounds at the University of Oklahoma dates back to the early 1940s, when the land was home to a U.S. Navy recreational facility. Located on what was once called the Navy Air Technical Training Center, NATTC or more simply “South Base,” the facility served as an annex to the Norman Naval Air Station north of town at what is now Max Westheimer Airport. Construction of the OU Golf Course began in 1949, in conjunction with the Navy and under the direction of OU President George Lynn Cross. At the time, famed golf course architect and native Oklahoman Perry Maxwell was commissioned to build the project, and in January 1951 the course opened for play.

LIVE SCORING

NCAA regional

TEE TIMES

Monday, April 15 – First Round – Play begins at 9:30am ET with Wake Forest teeing off No. 10

Tuesday, April 16 – Round Two – Play begins at 9:00 AM ET

Wednesday, April 17 – Third Round – Play begins at 9:00 AM ET