Glamorgan Cricket: Club braced for Michael Neser’s early departure
Glamorgan has come up with plans to replace Michael Neser after reports he could receive a call from Australia earlier than expected.
Neser was initially unnamed in the Australian squad for a Test match against India and two Ashes Tests against England in June.
But he now appears to be inducted into a pre-Ashes training camp.
Championship coach Matthew Maynard will discuss the matter with Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.
Australia have so far named just four fast bowlers for their six Tests in England, with their five-match Ashes series continuing through July.
“We’re hoping that all four quicks in that squad will be available through the six test matches, but if they’re not then obviously we’ve got a really handy back-up that we’ll include in the camp,” Australian coach Andrew McDonald said. the Sydney Daily Telegraph, referring to Neser and Surrey’s Sean Abbott.
Neser recently grabbed the county spotlight with a career best of 7-32, including a hat-trick, for Glamorgan against Yorkshire in England’s Jonny Bairstow returning from injury after scoring his best score of 90 against Leicestershire had achieved.
He followed with the match-top score of 86 against Worcestershire after taking four wickets in the first innings.
Contingency plans
The 33-year-old Neser and Marnus Labuschagne could play their last Glamorgan game of the season in the next championship round, away to Sussex, where Australian batsman Steve Smith will also play at Hove.
South Africa’s Colin Ingram is already in Cardiff to take Labuschagne’s place as foreign batsman, but Neser was expected to play much of the T20 Blast and several more four-day matches.
“We thought it would be later in the year that we’d lose ‘Ness,’ so we had a few contingencies, but that may come out. We’re looking into that, Mark Wallace and I will be on the lookout for that,” the former told England batsman Maynard to BBC Sport Wales.
“Ness has been a brilliant professional for Glamorgan, he has two baggies (Test caps) and I’m sure he would love to add them and play in an Ashes series.
“If we lose him we wish him all the best, we hope Marnus Labuschagne gets hundreds, Ness five-big, but England win five-nil!”
‘Ready to go’
Neser, who was also Queensland’s leading wicket taker during their last Sheffield Shield campaign, was asked if he had heard from national management recently.
“Not as such, but if the opportunity arises I’m ready to go. I’ve played a lot of cricket now so I feel I’m in a good space and physically too,” he said.
“It would be great [to get an early national call]But I can’t look too far ahead.”
His Glamorgan fast-bowling colleague Timm van der Gugten, the Sydney-born Dutch international, has no doubt that Neser deserves more international cricket.
“That would be great for Ness, he’s had an incredible 24 months, he had a really good season here last year, a great season in Australia and he’s started well again here with the ball and the bat,” said Van der Gugten .
“I was quite surprised when he was left out of that first team for the Aussies, but I think he will play a part in the Ashes which he deserves very much. He has worked his ass off.
“I’ll be a little gutted when he goes, I love playing with him. He doesn’t say much but when he does it’s gold. Selfishly I hope he stays a bit longer for Glamorgan but I’d be over the moon too if he is called up for Australia.”
