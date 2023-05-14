Former Red Wings defenseman Gerry Hart has passed away at the age of 75





Though hockey fans remembered him best for his tenure with the Islanders of New York, Gerry Hart began his NHL journey with the Detroit Red Wings. Hart, who passed away on Friday at the age of 75, played 730 NHL games, the first 71 of which were with Detroit. Undersized at 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, Hart was nevertheless a hard-hitting defender who gave no quarter and asked for nothing. “I have no hesitation in checking someone heavier than me,” Hart told Detroit Free Press writer Jack Berry in 1970. With the CHL’s Fort Worth in 1969-70, the season before Hart cracked the Red Wings lineup as a regular, he accumulated 226 penalty minutes. “He’s tougher than hell, very aggressive,” said former Detroit defenseman and coach Doug Barkley, who was Hart’s coach. “He doesn’t back down from anyone.” With his blonde hair and stocky physique, Hart could easily have played the part of a rugged ourdoorsman. In the off-season, he basically lived that life. From Flin Flon, Manitoba, he spent the summer working as a bush pilot and racing canoes. Hart broke into the Red Wings in 1969 A one-game stint with Detroit during the 1968–69 season would mark Hart’s NHL bow. Detroit lost defenseman Kent Douglas from an eye injury, with Hart being called up to fill in for a February 24, 1969 game against the Philadelphia flyers. The Red Wings won 9-1 that night. Unfortunately for Hart, he was in the box when Jean-Guy Gendron would count Philadelphia’s lone goal on the power play. Hart played three more games for the Wings in 1969-70 before finally making the rank as a regular in 1970-71. Hart played in 64 games and was second in the team with 148 penalty minutes. However, in 1971–72 he was sent back to the minors for all but three matches. Hart’s big break came when the Islanders claimed him in the 1972 NHL Expansion Draft. He would play for the Islands for seven seasons and reach the Stanley Cup semifinals four times. But just as the Islanders were ready to launch their four successive cup wins in 1979-80, Hart was on the move again. The Quebec Nordiques would claim him in the 1979 expansion draft. He had played one season in Quebec and part of another before joining the St. Louis Blues. Hart concluded his NHL career in St. Louis and announced his retirement on December 1, 1982.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2023/05/13/former-red-wings-defenseman-gerry-hart-dead-at-75/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos