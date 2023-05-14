Table tennis duo Singapore win men’s doubles with 3-1 victory over Malaysia





SINGAPORE: The table tennis duo of Koen Pang and Izaac Quek jointly won the men’s doubles title at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Sunday (May 14). They defeated Malaysians Javen Choong and Wong Qi Shen 3–1 at Morodok Techo National Stadium for Singapore’s second gold medal in Cambodia table tennis. Although Singapore won the first game 11-3, the Malaysians scrambled back in the second game with an 11-8 win to tie the game. But Pang and Quek retook the lead with an 11-8 victory, before deciding the game with a quick fourth game that they won 11-3. Earlier in the day, Singapore’s table tennis contingent took silver twice. In the mixed doubles final, Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian lost 3-1 to Vietnam’s Mai Ngoc Tran and Anh Hoang Dinh. Vietnam won the first two games 13-11 and 11-8, before Singapore pulled it back to 2-1 with an 11-8 win in the third game. But Vietnam then won a tight fourth game 14-12 to clinch the game. In the women’s doubles final, Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xing Ru faced Thailand’s in-form pair, Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut. It turned out to be an easy affair, with the Thais racing to a 3-0 (11-4, 15-13, 11-7) victory. Singapore’s first gold at these Games came on Thursday, after beating Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team to regain a title last won on home soil at the 2015 Games. At the last Games, Singapore won two table tennis gold medals, in men’s doubles (Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh) and mixed doubles (Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru).

