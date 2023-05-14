Softball wins first ASUN championship after beating UNA twice

DELAND, Fla. ASUN CHAMPIONS, HOW DOES THAT SOUND? After falling in the first game of the ASUN Championships, the No. 1 seed Central Arkansas Bears secured five straight wins to claim the ASUN’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, with the last two on Saturday against the No. 5 seed North Alabama Lions. After enduring a four-hour rain delay in game one, the Bears dominated the rematch to claim their second conference tournament title in program history, and first as members of the ASUN.

The five-game run took the Bears to 44–10 on the year, completing the Championship streak in 52 hours, including a four-hour rain delay. Central Arkansas’ run saw the Bears outscore their opponents 19-6, with two games in extra innings and one run rule. But neither game on Saturday went short or long, two seven-inning games in which the Bears beat the Lions 9-1 to avenge the opening game loss.

On the day, Madi young went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and reached base seven of eight times. Kayla Beaver And Jordan Johnson combined for a 0.50 ERA, allowing only one run over 14.0 innings.

Game One: Central Arkansas 3, North Alabama 1

Beginning in the Florida midday heat and sun, game one of the day opened with two runners for the Bears, with a single of Kylie Griffin and a walk from Madi young . The duo moved into scoring position, but the Lions managed to get out of the threat before letting a run cross. Of Jordan Johnson in the circle, the bottom of the first three went up, three went down, taking only seven throws to get through the opening frame.

Jaylee Engelkes led off the second inning and opened the score with a moonshot into rightfield. It marked the third homer of the tournament for the senior, who scored seven RBIs with her round trippers. North Alabama answered in the third inning by connecting a single and two walks before taking advantage of a wild pitch to make it 1-1.

The next few innings went without incident, save for a shower of rain in the fifth inning, until the top of the sixth rolled around for the Bears. McKayla Betts got along with an one-out single and moved into second place then Morgan Curley walked. At that point, the game was halted due to a torrential downpour, with Florida weather kicking in to slow Central Arkansas’ momentum. Rain turned to lightning, resulting in a four-hour delay with a conference championship on the line.

When the game resumes, Jenna Wildman replaced Betts on fielder’s choice. Harris trembled brought the top of the order back and the left fielder hit one to the second baseman, who let it slip past her to let Josie Willingham score to take the lead.

After fending off the bottom of the sixth, the Bears got back at the plate in the seventh with a chance to extend the lead. And to the plate with two outs, Morgan Nelson located and detonated with a 2–2 count, tying Central Arkansas’ single-season record with her 12e bomb of the year to extend the lead to two.

Kayla Beaver came in to record the save, needing only eight pitches to clinch the first win of the day and give the Bears another chance to complete the run. Johnson won her 20e game of the season and racked up 20 wins for the first time in her storied career.

Game Two: Central Arkansas 6, North Alabama 0

Rolling with the momentum of her fourth save of the season, Kayla Beaver opened the winner-take-all, final game of the ASUN Championship and threw absolute flames. The redshirt junior lasered six consecutive strikes past UNA batters and put down the first three Lions in order. Offensively, the Bears didn’t suffer the same fate, scoring with two outs. Madi young doubled to left field, and the ensuing pitch sailed into right field foul territory, so Young did what anyone would do, kept spinning and scored the opening run of the game.

Mary Kate Brown , who hit a team-best .412 over the tournament’s six games, came to the plate after Young’s wild streak. On a 23-game streak stretching back to March, the redshirt junior saw two pitches go by before fielding the third and catapulting it to center right, crushing past the wall to put up another fast run.

The Bears struck again in the third inning, after giving up only one baserunner to three runs for the Lions. Harris trembled continued with a single up the left and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Kylie Griffin walked on four consecutive pitches, and Young followed that up with a double to center left, scoring Harris to widen the gap to three. A wild pitch scored Griffin, Mary Kate Brown walked, then a passed ball scored Young. By the time North Alabama got out, three runs had been scored to bring the lead to five.

Another run cruised home for Central Arkansas, with Morgan Nelson establish himself on base with a walk. Colleen Bare came in to pinch Nelson and moved into second on a wild pitch. Jaylee Engelkes came back to the plate and squeaked one under the legs of the first baseman, taking the right fielder by surprise as well. Engelkes, who had only hit home runs up to that point, sprinted around first and made it to second before the defense could recover, which was enough time for Bare to score from second.

North Alabama had no answer for Beaver eight straight to end the game. In the seventh inning in particular, Beaver literally needed three pitches to end it, with all three batters swinging on pitch number one. It marked Beaver’s tenth shutout of the season, only the second 10-shutout season in the program’s history by a Bear pitcher. The Jackson, Tenn. native threw just 64 pitches in the full game shutout, averaging less than ten pitches per inning.

The Central Arkansas Championship was the first in ASUN history in which a number one seed lost his first game and moved all the way back from the loser. It was also the first time since 2013 that a team enforced the winner-take-all game. The Bears played six games in three days, batting .269 with 43 hits and five home runs. The pitching tandem of Beaver and Johnson combined for a 0.78 ERA, allowing just six runs the entire tournament, leaving opponents with a .173 average.

Next for the Bears is a selection committee decision. With the automatic bid firmly in place, the team now just waits to hear its name on tomorrow’s roster show to hear which region it deserves a spot for the road to Oklahoma City. The NCAA roster show is Sunday at 6:30 PM CT on ESPN2.