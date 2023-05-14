Carlos Alcaraz ‘rewrites tennis history’ claims six-time big winner





Carlos Alcaraz ‘rewrites tennis history’ claims six-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz ‘plays tennis differently’ according to former number 1 Boris Becker, who claims the Spaniard has even more ‘punch’ than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz had a very successful 2022, winning the US Open and two Masters 1000 titles, and has continued that in this year with the 20-year-old set to recapture the No. 1 ranking after the Italian Open. The Spaniard knows that he will simply have to go to court against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Rome tomorrow, because Djokovic cannot score points as the defending champion. When it’s your first time at a tournament @carlosalcaraz #IBI23 pic.twitter.com/1yM16svZna — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 11, 2023 Becker has spoken about what ‘impresses him the most’ to Alcaraz: “Carlos plays tennis very differently. What impresses me the most is his powerful style of play. If he hits his forehand with full topspin, there’s no grass left.” Whoever dares to rally against him has lost anyway. That’s what we used to say about Nadal and Djokovic. But Alcaraz has even more punch and even more topspin in his shots. That’s why he rewrites tennis history. Alcaraz missed the end of last year and the start of 2023, including the Australian Open, through injury and Becker revealed his ‘surprise’ to have returned in the same form he finished the season in. “I’m fascinated by the fact that he’s playing the way he’s been playing this year. It’s hard enough to get into the tennis scene and win your first tournaments. Now I’m surprised that after a winter full of injuries, he continues to play tennis where he had stayed, with absolutely world-class performance,” said Becker. The German added: “For me this is a sign that he will stay there, that he is a player who can and wants to keep winning big tournaments.” If he stays healthy, he will always be a contender for a Grand Slam victory in the next 10 years.” Becker suggested that the only thing that will stop Alcaraz from competing for Grand Slam titles is injury and/or lack of desire: “He would have the talent and the appetite for it. But so much could go wrong. He could get injured or lose the will when he has won everything three or four times.” He continued: “My wish is that he does not lose the desire and the mood for our wonderful sport and that in 15 years we are still talking about Carlos Alcaraz.” However, Alcaraz has recently silenced any potential of his, I’m not afraid, I’m a very ambitious boy who doesn’t even want to lose the marbles. “I think I won’t get tired of tennis, I’m not afraid of this, I just live from day to day and I like playing tennis, I’m a winner, so I’m not afraid one day I’ll get tired of winning. I know that’s not going to happen.” Carlos Alcaraz and his record in 2023 Alcaraz have lost just two games all year and are undefeated on European clay court with Roland Garros ahead. Here are Alcaraz’s performance stats from 2023 to date: Win-loss record in 2023: 29-2 Alcaraz’s only defeats in 2023: Cameron Norrie defeated Alcaraz, 5-7 6-4 7-5 (Rio Open final) Jannik Sinner defeated Alcaraz, 6(4)-7 6-4 6-3 (Miami Open semifinal) Carlos Alcaraz ATP titles in 2023: 4 (Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona, ​​Madrid) Join >>Receive $700/600 worth of tennis equipment from the Tennishead CLUB Social >>Facebook,Twitter&YouTube Read >> The world’s best tennis magazine Shop >>Lowest price tennis equipment from our trusted partner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tennishead.net/carlos-alcaraz-rewriting-tennis-history-claims-six-time-grand-slam-champion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos