Yahoo DFS Hockey: Picks on Sunday





You won’t be forced to submit your NHL entries early on Sunday, as the only game doesn’t start until 10 p.m. EDT. That gives you enough time for your one-game setup while Vegas visits Edmonton. Can the Oilers force a Game 7? Or will the Golden Knights face off tonight and return to the Conference Finals for the first time since their inaugural season? For one-game matches, you have a salary of $135 for five players, with your Superstar getting 1.5 times the salary. Here’s a lineup for what may be the last game of this series. SUPERSTAR Connor McDavidEDM vs VGK ($37): The Oilers are looking for elimination at home. I’m betting on the best player in the NHL and someone who’s done well in the playoffs. Leon Draisaitl started the scoring, but it’s McDavid who leads Edmonton with 19 points. The presumptive MVP has racked up multiple points in eight of his last nine games and should continue to produce on Sunday. BOW Jack EichelVGK at EDM ($31): Eichel will forever be the player who was drafted second behind McDavid. But even if he’s not on a Hall of Fame run yet, he’s pretty good. The Vegas frontline center has scored three points in two of his last three appearances with a total of 39 shots. Edmonton’s goalkeeping situation looks unpredictable with Stuart Skinner struggling and Jack Campbell far from an inspiring option. Mark StoneVGK at EDM ($22): Stone reminds us that being a third-line winger isn’t detrimental to fantasy value if you’re also on top with power play. He has a 19:52 ice time average, largely because he got 4:01 with the extra man. And yet, nine of Stone’s 12 points since returning from injury are equally strong. Evan BouchardEDM vs VGK ($22): Bouchard relies more on the power game than Stone, but it doesn’t get in his way. That’s what happens when you’re the man of the NHL’s best power play. Bouchard has 17 points in the playoffs, 15 of them PPPs. In fact, he’s had a power play point in all but one game this postseason. Jonathan MarchesaultVGK at EDM ($21): Marchessault has had some bad luck with the puck, which is why he has only managed two postseason goals despite 40 shots. But even if he didn’t score on his five shots in Game 5, he still contributed three assists. Skinner comes in with a 3.52 GAA and .890 save percentage throughout the playoffs. And while he’s grown up a few times, you wouldn’t count on that on a regular basis.

