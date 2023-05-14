Koen Pang, Izaac Quek clinch table tennis gold





Singaporean paddlers Izaac Quek (left) and Koen Pang in action in the men’s doubles final at the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTO: SNOC/Eng Chin An) SINGAPORE Three doubles finals, three chances for Singaporean rowers to take gold. But after they lost out of the first two finals, it was left to the two youngest members of the men’s squad to eventually take the Sea games gold on Sunday (May 14). Koen Pang, 21, and Izaac Quek, 16, kept their nerve at the Morodok Techo Table Tennis Hall in Phnom Penh to beat Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Wong Qi Shen 11-3, 8-11, 11-8, 11- 3 in the men’s doubles final. Midway through the match, Pang and Quek kept their cool to take key points in the third set, then went for the kill in the fourth to seal Singapore’s second table tennis gold medal at the Games after the men’s. team win on Thursday. It also tied the city-state’s two gold loot at last year’s Hanoi SEA Games, won in men’s and mixed doubles. The final victory in the men’s doubles lifted the mood in Singapore after defeats in the women’s and mixed doubles finals earlier in the day. Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian went down 11-13, 8-11, 11-8, 12-14 against Vietnam’s Mai Ngoc Tran and Anh Hoang Dinh in the mixed doubles final to settle for silver. In the women’s doubles final, Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xing Ru were no match for Thailand’s Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut, the young Singaporean duo who lost two sets: 4-11, 13-15, 7-11. Singaporean water polo player Koh Jian Ying attempts a shot during their 12-5 victory over Indonesia at the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTO: SNOC/Lim Weixiang) Singapore takes big step to reclaim gold for men’s water polo At the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre, the Singapore men’s water polo team took a big step towards regaining the gold medal they lost in 2019 after 54 years of traction. They beat Indonesia 12-5, exacting revenge of sorts on the team they shockingly lost to at the 2019 Games, their first-ever loss in the history of the event. This time, Singapore relied on their stellar defense and goalkeeper Lee Kai Yang’s heroics to crush the Indonesians, who had taken a 3-2 lead after the first quarter. Story continues A 2-0 second quarter turned things around for Singapore, and they seized control over the last two quarters, beating Indonesia 8-2 to the loud cheers of the strong Team Nila sports volunteer contingent. This is Singapore’s third consecutive victory in the men’s water polo competition, after beating Thailand 12-7 and Malaysia 14-1 in previous matches. Next, they will take on the Philippines, before ending their campaign against Cambodia. Another victory would pretty much seal the gold medal they had worked so hard for after their misstep in 2019. Singapore Team Nila sports volunteers supporting the water polo team during the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTO: SNOC/Lim Weixiang) Follow Yahoo News Singapore’s coverage of the SEA Games here! Do you have a story tip? E-mail: [email protected]. You can also follow us Facebook, Instagram, TikTok And Twitter. Also view our South East Asia, FoodAnd Gaming channels on YouTube. Yahoo Singapore Telegram

