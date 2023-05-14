Logan Hammer and Brennan Benson claim titles on final day of MW Outdoor Championships

Logan Hammer

Brennan Benson

Andprovided the highlights for Utah State athletics on the final day of the Mountain West Outdoor Championships, capturing USU’s first individual titles since 2019.

In the team standings, the Aggie men held on for fifth place with 73 points, while the women finished eighth with 50.5 points.

USU’s titles followed in rapid succession. After conquering three previous heights, Hammer cleared 5.25 meters (17-2.75) on his second attempt, which proved to be enough to claim the MW pole vault championship from last year’s champion and runner-up, Eldridge Harris from the state of Colorado and Caiden Macktinger of the Air Force. ,respectively. Hammer’s mark ranks fourth all-time at Utah State and ranks fifth among freshmen. Also in the pole vault, sophomore Robby Walker placed sixth with a mark of 4.65 meters (15-3).

“Just getting that bar down was a relief because I’ve been chasing that bar all season,” said Hammer. “Five feet chasing, through ups and downs. I thought about my mom. She said to me today, ‘I don’t want anything for Mother’s Day except a PR.’ So to give her that PR, not just one PR but two, and get that 17-2 that I’ve been chasing for a while, is very special to me.

Minutes after Hammer’s title, Brennan Benson used a strong kick on the home stretch to overtake New Mexico’s Ethan Brouw to claim the 800-meter championship with a time of 1:48.94. Benson’s time moves the junior to fifth all-time at USU. Senior Christopher Kauffman also finished seventh in the event with a time of 1:52.25.

“It was great,” said Benson. “That was kind of the goal of this race. I knew we had a chance to win this. I was in second for most of (the last lap) but then some guys came up to me and started passing me. That’s where it starts to get tough and that’s where you have to trust your training and you just have to want it and want to hurt. Once I got ahead I felt good at that point too. It just felt right. Once I passed him, I felt like I had another burst of energy. And it just felt great and cheering with the guys after, they really brought a lot of energy.”

Junior Women’s 800m Mattie Geddes continued a record breaking weekend in the event, placing sixth in the event with a time of 2:07.40. Geddes, who broke the school record at the event earlier this season and further improved her personal best in the prelims on Thursday, bettered her previous record by more than a full second. Geddes is now 1.4 seconds ahead of any Aggie in program history in the 800 meters.

“Mattie has done a really great job for us this year,” said lead distance coach Artie Gulden said. “Great success in the indoor season and that carries over into the outdoor season. She was more aggressive on the first round today and it really paid off to set her new PR by a second.”

Junior Abbey Bryant clinched Utah State’s final podium finish of the weekend, placing third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.65. freshman Krysthina Vlahovich also placed in the points in the event with a time of 14.08 to finish sixth. In the 400 meters hurdles, junior Maddie Edwards secured another two points for the Aggies and finished seventh with a time of 1:00.69.

Both succeed as seniors in the 1,500 meters Micah Rivera and sophomores Mimi Miyazawa placed in the top eight. Rivera finished sixth with a time of 4:25.58 while Miyazawa was seventh with a time of 4:25.76. The duo reached sixth and ninth place respectively in the event at USU.

In the final distance event of the weekend, sophomores Anne Weaver led the Aggies to finish 12th in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:39.71. Junior Sammy Lee finished 18th with a time of 17:05.82.

Senior Tori Bailey scored another two points for USU in the discus throw and placed seventh with a season-best throw of 53.32 yards (174-11). sophomore Alyssa McNutt finished 14th with a score of 44.04 yards (144-6), and senior Dolly Gabriel placed 16th with a score of 41.84 meters (137-3).

Aggie’s women finished eighth in the 4×100 meter relay as juniors Autumn Kidd , Delphine Bye And Abbey Bryant combined with freshmen Krysthina Vlahovich to record a time of 47.61.

On the men’s side, the Aggies racked up nine more top-eight finishes past Benson and Hammer’s titles. On the 1,500 meters seniors Devin pancake finished fourth with a personal best of 3:42.92, placing third at USU while a freshman Drew Hogan placed eighth with a personal best of 3:45.39, moving into ninth all-time at USU. Senior Spencer Nelson also finished 10th with a time of 3:46.94.

freshman Spencer price placed seventh in the triple jump in his first appearance at the conference championships, with a score of 14.04 meters (46-0.75). Another freshman, Ryan Andersen , also finished among the points in the 400 metres, as Anderson placed eighth with a personal time of 47.64. Senior Zak Meyer placed eighth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.37.

Sophomore Nata Franz finished eighth in the discus throw with a score of 50.53 meters (165-9), finishing just ahead of junior Gavin Beierle in ninth place with a score of 49.11 yards (161-1). Junior Brandon Ovington also finished 12th with a score of 43.83 meters (143-9).

Graduate senior Caleb Garnica led the Aggies in the 5,000 meters and placed ninth with a time of 14:21.83. Graduate senior Darren Harmon finished 15th with a time of 14:41.56, while a junior Yonas Mogos finished 17th with a time of 14:45.15. Senior Bridger Altice also placed 20th with a time of 14:54.28.

The Aggie finished the championships with a pair of point finishes in the relay events. Seniors Skyler Andam And Zak Meyer freshman Ryan Andersen and junior Kelton Chenworth sixth in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 41.53. In the 4×400 meter relay, Andam and Anderson combined with the seniors Spencer Eldridge And Zak Bell to finish fifth with a time of 3:13.78.

“What I finally see is a team that came together,” head coach Matt Ingebritsen said, “and putting in special effort after special effort. Putting in performances they can be proud of, PRs, and we’ve got a lot more top-fives and podiums and conference champs. It’s stuff we haven’t seen in a while”. I don’t know if the score really reflects what actually happened here, but we know the changes that were made. I couldn’t be more proud of this team right now. I hope we can continue this progression through (the NCAA Preliminary Championships) and into the National Championships. Then we will reload. We have a great recruiting class for next year. So I think this program will only go further. “

The NCAA Preliminary Championships are scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, May 24-27 in Sacramento, California.

The NCAA Preliminary Championships are scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, May 24-27 in Sacramento, California.

MOUNTAIN WEST OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP

VETERANS MEMORIAL STADIUM

CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA

11-13 MAY 2023

DAY THREE RESULTS

USU WOMEN’S RESULTS:

TEAM STANDINGS – 8. State of Utah, 50.50.

100 meters hurdles (final) – 3. Abbey Bryant , 13.65; 6. Krysthina Vlahovich 14.08.

400 meters hurdles (final) – 7. Maddie Edwards 1:00.69.

800 meters (final) – 6. Mattie Geddes 2:07.40.

1,500 meters (final) – 6. Micah Rivera , 4:25.58; 7. Mimi Miyazawa 4:25.76.

10,000 meters (final) – 12. Anne Weaver , 16:39.71; 18. Sammy Lee 17:05.82; Bailey Brinkerhoff , DNS; Abby Jense, DNS; Camilla Mc Kinstry DNS; Mimi Miyazawa DNS; Morgan Nygren DNS; Micah Rivera DNS.

4×100 meter relay (final) – 8. State of Utah ( Autumn Kidd , Delphine Bye , Krysthina Vlahovich , Abbey Bryant ), 47.61.

4×400 meter relay (final) – state of Utah ( Autumn Kidd , Delphine Bye , Maddie Edwards , Olivia Smith ), DC.

Discus Throw (Final) – 7. Tori Bailey , 53.32 meters (174-11); 14. Alyssa McNutt , 44.04 meters (144-6); 16. Dolly Gabriel 41.84 meters (137-3).

USU MEN’S RESULTS:

TEAM STANDINGS – 5. State of Utah, 73.

110 meters hurdles (final) – 8. Zak Meyer 14.37.

400 meters (final) – 8. Ryan Andersen 47.64.

800 meters (final) – 1. Brennan Benson , 1:48.94; 7. Christopher Kauffman 1:52.25.

1,500 meters (final) – 4. Devin pancake , 3:42.92; 8. Drew Hogan , 3:45.39; 10. Spencer Nelson 3:46.94.

10,000 meters (final) – 9. Caleb Garnica , 14:21.83; 15. Darren Harmon , 14:41.56; 17. Yonas Mogos , 14:45.15; 20. Bridger Altice 14:54.28; Mark Crandal DNS; LJ Floyd DNS; Logan Garnica DNS; Drew Hogan DNS; Spencer Nelson DNS; Devin pancake DNS; Max Wehrli DNS.

4×100 meter relay (final) – 6. State of Utah ( Skyler Andam , Zak Meyer , Ryan Andersen , Kelton Chenworth ), 41.53.

4×400 meter relay (final) – 5. State of Utah ( Skyler Andam , Spencer Eldridge , Zak Bell , Ryan Andersen ), 3:13.78.

Triple jump (final) – 7. Spencer price 14.04 meters (46-0.75).

Pole vault (final) – 1. Logan Hammer , 5.25 meters (17-2.75); 6. Robby Walker 4.65 meters (15-3); Marshal Rasmussen ND.

Discus Throw (Final) – 8. Nathan French , 50.53 meters (165-9); 9. Gavin Beierle , 49.11 meters (161-1); 12. Brandon Ovington 43.83 meters (143-9).

