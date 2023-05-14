Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Itanagar





The 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship, a three-day event, was inaugurated today by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju at Dorjee Khandu Badminton Hall in Itanagar, which will conclude on May 16. More than 100 players and officials from six South Asian countries including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and India took part in the championship, which is sponsored by NHPC and the sports department of the Arunachal government. Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the event that hosting such an international sporting event in Arunachal itself is a milestone of success. Table tennis is a world-famous popular sport and is considered a convenient sport that can be played in schools, colleges and various institutions as it does not require much space. This event will further popularize table tennis among the players, TTA Table Tennis Arunachal has made their sincere efforts to make it a great success after great arrangements. The state government also gives its (logistical) support to make this event a success. He appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Mama Natung, the sports minister of Arunachal, and Kamlesh Mehta, secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India, and players from South Asian teams. He also acknowledged the NHPC for sponsoring this event on his approach. He appealed to the young players of Arunachal to take advantage of attending and enjoying this event, be encouraged to learn from these international players and wanted to see Arunachal players to participate in Olympic Games and international events in the future reach. Concerning the non-availability of special halls, Kiren assured that the government will soon provide funds to improve the sports infrastructure in the state. In addition, Vice President of TTA informed that a total of six countries are participating in this South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship, which will witness the arrival of 120 delegates. Stag Americas 16 tables, stag 40+ balls and stag floors will be used for the tournament. At the championship there are U19 boys and girls teams, U15 boys and girls teams, U19 boys and girls singles, U15 boys and girls singles, U19 boys and girls doubles, U19 and U15 mixed doubles. The singles and doubles competitions follow the New Swaythling Cup system format. This event is sponsored by the NHPC & Sports Department of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh under the auspices and authority of the Asian Table Tennis Union & Table Tennis Federation of India. The official logo and mascot of the championship were launched earlier by Prime Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and others. The CM previously released a dove, the symbol of peace, in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and state TT players. “A moment of great pride as Arunachal is hosting the international event – ​​South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships 2023 – in Itanagar from May 14-17. Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi, sport is getting a major boost in the country. Our athletes excel in national and international events,” said the CM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatodayne.in/arunachal-pradesh/story/arunachal-union-minister-kiren-rijiju-inaugurates-south-asian-youth-table-tennis-championship-2023-in-itanagar-557972-2023-05-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos