With the Rams team claiming the second trophy of 2023, Head Coach Brian Bedard also won his second trophy of the year and was crowned the 2023 Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year after receiving the same award during the indoor season in February.
Bedard, who has now won 16 Mountain West Championships in his 17 years as leader of the athletics program, shared what helps distinguish championships after the Rams added another championship to the trophy cabinet.
“Probably moments. Certain athletes and special moments where they just exceed your expectations and do just amazing things is what sets them apart,” Bedard said.
“At the end I’m always so impressed with how incredibly difficult it is. It’s hard to win championships. A lot of things have to go right, and you have to have the right leadership in your team and then it all has to be there for you , so I’m amazed at how difficult it is every time a team can do it.”
Championship Saturday started with momentum in favor of the Rams ashes Gabriel McDonald won her second throwing event of the women’s discus championship game. With a massive throw of 59.75 meters, McDonald shattered her PR, winning the event, claiming the No. 6 spot in the country and the No. 27 spot in the world. She will make her mark at the NCAA Regionals in two weeks, as well as automatically qualify for the USA Track and Field Championships taking place July 6-9 in Eugene, Oregon.
Before the women’s team was announced as the 2023 champion, McDonald was recognized as the 2023 Outdoor Women’s Most Outstanding Performer of the Meet after she achieved 25 points individually, winning both the women’s shot put and discus throw and placing fifth in the hammer throw for women.
“She’s just competing with a lot of confidence now and she’s proven time and time again that no moment is too big for her.” Bedard said. “Gabi competes furiously and enjoys what she does, which only helps her to go really well.”
The Aries women’s team also saw off points production in the women’s discus throw Michaela Hawkins who finished second Claire Kovach who finished fifth and My Lesnar who placed sixth, totaling 25 points from the event.
Shard Johnson, who placed sixth in the women’s heptathlon on Friday afternoon, returned to action in the open high jump on Saturday and the former DIII National Champion did not disappoint. Johnson won the event over a distance of 1.73 meters with a fellow heptathlon finisher Lexi Keller also scored points for the Rams with a fourth-place finish at 5 feet 8 inches.
In the men’s discus, Jackson Morris followed up his victory on Thursday evening in the javelin throw with a second place in the men’s discus throw, finishing the day with a top score of 55.81. Junior Max Christianbes also scored points for the Rams men’s team and placed fourth in the men’s discus throw with a personal best of 54.28 meters.
Continuing the Rams’ dominance in field events, 2023 Mountain West Indoor triple jump champion Allah Bushara defended his crown in the triple jump on Saturday afternoon with a figure of 15.79 meters. His mark also broke the facilities record at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Heading to the track, the Colorado State women’s team secured team victory for the Rams in the penultimate event of the championship, the women’s 5,000-meter run, as Lauren’s newborn And Claire Hengesbaugh both scored runs for the Rams, placing fourth and fifth, respectively. The celebration began at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but the state of Colorado had one more event to host, the women’s 4×400-meter relay.
The Colorado women’s 4×400-meter relay team, which already clinched the team championship, again consisted of Shard JohnsonMichaela Williams, Yolanda Johnson and senior Lexi Keller. Keller placed seventh in the event and the larger story behind the Rams’ victory lap event surrounded Keller.
The three-time All-American competed in a total of 11 events during the championship game, as the fifth-year senior was allowed to start game for the Rams in the women’s heptathlon and finish game for Colorado State with the anchor leg in the final relay. While Lexie will compete in the NCAA Regionals meeting in two weeks, her Mountain West career came to a close as the Rams won their opening round with a time of 3:44.37 seconds and Keller got to cross the final finish line for Colorado State.
“Lexie is a servant leader of the team. She will do everything she can to help us win and she has been her entire career. We just wanted to give her that exclamation mark to end her career.” Bedard said. “What a legacy she is following. I have a lot of fond memories and seeing her grow through the development here and the way she has really accepted the training and coaching and to see her grow from the beginning to now is just a real testament to what we try to do here at CSU.
Colorado State is now awaiting the results of conference championships across the country to see where individual Rams fall in the nation’s rankings and which of them have earned a bid to the NCAA Regional Meet taking place in Sacramento, California, 24-27 May.
