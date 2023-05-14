Tennis Legend Dies at 79, Response, Tribute, Billie Jean King, Rod Laver





Tennis legends Rod Laver and Billie Jean King paid tribute to Australian player Owen Davidson, a 13-time Grand Slam doubles winner, who passed away this weekend at the age of 79. Referred to by the ATP Tour as the most successful male player in mixed doubles in tennis history, Davidson partnered King to win eight of his major trophies. Owen was the only man I could win the Mixed @Wimbledon with, King tweeted. Our hearts are broken, but we find peace in the life of wonderful memories we shared with our friend Davo. Get all the latest tennis news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportsmail. Apply now! Davidson’s career spanned from the early 1960s to the mid-1970s, winning 11 Grand Slam crowns in mixed doubles and two in men’s doubles. He also made his name in the history books when he became the first player to win a match in the Open era, beating John Clifton in the first round of the British Hardcourt Championships at Bournemouth in 1968. In 1967, he became only the third player ever to win all four major mixed doubles titles in the same year, starting in Adelaide, where Davidson and compatriot Lesley Turner won their home major. The next three were earned with King. All told, the King-Davidson duo won four Wimbledons, three US Opens and one French Open. Arguably their greatest triumph came in the 1971 Wimbledon final, when they beat the formidable team of Margaret Court and Marty Riessen in an epic 3-6, 6-2, 15-13. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Owen Davidson poses after being inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images Source: Getty Images As a men’s doubles player, Davidson earned two majors at the 1972 Australian Open with Ken Rosewall and with John Newcombe at the US Open the following year. His best singles performance was reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon in 1966. “I am saddened to learn of Owen Davidson’s passing,” said compatriot Laver. He was a fellow left-hander, great sports champion, the best in doubles and most of all a great friend. Rest in peace Dovo. A long-time American resident, Davidson was born in Melbourne in 1943 and died in Texas. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010 with Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley calling him a true Australian legend of the sport on Sunday.

