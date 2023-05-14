High school football coach receives a kidney transplant from a special donor after months of searching





A local high school football coach has been on the sidelines for the past few months searching for a kidney donor. We brought you his story of his battle with kidney failure in October. He finally has surgery on the calendar for a new kidney and a new chance at life. Everyone knows Darryn Chenault as Superman. He wears many hats. He is a Lakota East High School football coach, former UC police officer, devoted husband and father. “You know all these lessons we teach in football, they come full circle in the game of life,” said Chenault. This came into play during practices while coaching at Moeller High School. “I was really tired and I really felt like something inside me was broken,” he said. Chenault was diagnosed with renal failure. He would need a kidney to live. A few months later, he received a life-changing phone call. “He says, ‘Uncle Darryn, I’m a match!’ My heart kind of sank because at the same time I didn’t want any of my kids to be a match. You know, I didn’t want anything from him, but on the other hand, I’m terrified,” Chenault said. His cousin, Arryn Chenault, donates his uncle’s life.” Thinking about all the things he’s done for me and all the lessons he’s taught me, I was like yeah, there’s pretty much no doubt I’m doing it. No questions asked,” Arryn said. Chenault is surrounded by a supportive team, including former Bengals quarterback and Lakota East High School football coach Jon Kitna. “I get these messages from him every morning that everything is going to be okay,” Chenault said. coming in for his transplant, there’s only one thing Chenault wants to hear when he wakes up from surgery: “I just want them to tell me that Arryn is fine. You know that’s what I need and I need to hear that right away because it’s bigger than me. Obviously I want that guy to be okay,” Chenault said. The surgery is scheduled for June 6 at Christ Hospital.

