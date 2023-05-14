Local players get 7 of the 8 tennis berths in the district

LEXINGTON Lexington’s Ethan Remy and Dylan Catanese won their first doubles title together on Saturday, but now comes the hard part:

Against a crazy trend.

In each of the last two tennis seasons, Lexington produced all doubles finalists in Division II section and district tournaments.

And both years, the Section runner-ups turned around a week later and defeated the Section Champions for the District title.

So while Remy and Catanese should be feeling good about their 6-2, 6-0 victory over teammates Jake Chilcote and Owan Gongwer in Saturday’s final, they should be on high alert when the four Minutemen meet again for a district championship in Port Clinton.

Please keep that (recent trend) in mind, Chilcote joked.

In 2021, Remy and Karl Etzel defeated Ryan Mecurio and Ross Drlik in the Section Finals, but Mecurio and Drlik exacted revenge in the District Finals and carried that momentum to a fourth-place finish and first-team All-Ohio honors at the state tournament.

In 2022, Etzel and Tommy Secrist lost to Mecurio and Drlik in the Section Finals, but flipped the script in the District Finals as part of Lex’s five-member state-bound contingent.

Given recent history, Chilcote and Gongwer may have been on to something by losing to their buddies on Saturday.

Play possum at sectionals, then look like some Tasmanian devils in districts when positioning for the state tournament really matters.

I think (these reversals of fortune) happen because once you beat a team, you’re not as excited to beat them again, Gongwer said. And the team that lost is more fiery.

Sounds logical. Or maybe anything can just happen when a pair of Lex doubles teams meet, largely because all of the players are products of what has consistently been one of Ohio’s top tennis programs under coach Ron Schaub.

Hopefully we’re ready and won’t slack off and end that (two-year) streak, Catanese said. I think both teams can say how we played.

History would tell us to like those odds. It would be the fourth time since 2015 that Lex has brought both doubles teams to the state. The last time the Minutemen were not represented at all in doubles was in 2013.

It would be great to say it, said Chilcote, Lex’s only senior. In recent years I had a bad (district) draw (in singles), but I don’t think there is a bad draw this year because I think we were one of the top two or three teams in the district.

All three teams may have played at the Lakewood Racquet Club on Saturday, as the final day of the sectionals, originally scheduled for Shelby High School, was moved indoors due to wet conditions.

In addition to Lex’s two tandems, Ontario’s Joseph Litao and Pablo Sanchez Vidal also advanced to third-place districts. They put up quite a fight before succumbing to Chilcote and Gongwer 7-6 (2), 6-3 in a semi-final that lasted two hours.

While that marathon was going on, Remy and Catanese were given a clear pass into the finals as the No. 4 seeded team from Upper Sandusky didn’t bother to show up on Saturday after clinching a district spot on Thursday.

The Section Champions can’t count on getting such a break in the Districts, just as Chilcote and Gongwer don’t have to worry about the odds piling so heavily on them again when they reach the District Finals.

We weren’t exactly fresh, Chilcote said of turning around 30 minutes into the long semi-final to face the well-rested Remy and Catanese.

The blame lies with Litao, who moved to Ontario from Lex last year, and Sanchez Vidal, who moved to Ontario from Spain with his family a few years ago, for being such worthy opponents.

Joseph was my doubles partner as a sophomore (two years ago when they won No. 2 doubles in the Ohio Cardinal Conference tournament), so I knew how he would play, Chilcote said. He had good ground strokes and a good spin serve. Pablo played great. He hit a lot of shots down the line and was very garbled.

I think they’re going to make it to explain. The first thing I said to them after our game was Goodbye.

Reaction from Lita?

I hope to see them on the state as well, he said. I’m sure they’ll make it. We have a few adjustments to make, but otherwise we were doing well.

Litao and Sanchez Vidal are two victories at districts Wednesday of becoming the first state qualifiers in the history of Ontarios boys program. The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance, as was the case in sectionals.

I think we have a good chance of making it, said Sanchez Vidal. I just do what my coaches tell me to do. I think I’ve improved a lot with my baseline shots, so I’m happy with it.

It would be great (to make Ontario history). All our coaches say we have a chance, so we do our best.

In addition to his two doubles teams, Lex also advances the two section finalists in singles.

A two-time state doubles qualifier, Etzel defeated freshman Cooper Remy, Ethan’s brother, 6-2, 6-2 for the section title. Third place was Shelby senior Jacob Williams with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Ontario’s Matt Bayes.

Etzel reached the final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Williams, while youngster Remy got there with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Bayes.

By the middle of the season I wasn’t playing very well, but I practiced a lot with my coaches and worked on my forehand, said Etzel, who lost just seven games in his four games. My serve and volley in this tournament was fairly clean.

Etzel took a big risk by changing the grip on his forehand midway through the season.

In the middle of April I had a lot of exciting games that I couldn’t finish, he said. My forehand wasn’t great, so I had to work on that.

I had no problem with the good teams. I won against Columbus Academy, Bexley, Massillon Jackson, but the match I started wrestling in was against Olentangy Liberty. I was up 6-4, 5-2 and had three match points and lost. I couldn’t figure out what I was doing wrong so I completely changed my forehand grip and I like the way it works.

It only took Etzel a few weeks to adjust.

Now I’m pretty used to it, he said. The rest of my game was fine, but my forehand used to be my thing and then I kind of lost it.

Etzel and Ethan Remy, both juniors, are Lex’s only qualifiers with state tournament experience. Remy made it in doubles as a freshman and last year in singles.

Usually they were outside (for districts), so you have to be pretty consistent, Remy said, when asked what advice he would give his teammates. Sometimes it gets a little windy at Port Clinton, so you have to keep the ball in it.

The younger Remy gave up tennis for three years to play baseball before picking up a racket again last summer.

I thought I had a better chance in tennis, he said. In baseball, I probably wouldn’t have gone to varsity until my junior year, so I decided to make the switch.

I still had the groundstrokes, but my serve was pretty bad (due to the dismissal). I just need to work on my serve and volley and I should be good.

Remy played No. 2 doubles all season, but he made a pretty smooth transition to singles for the postseason.

It was pretty tough for my stamina; you don’t need that much in doubles, he said. But in singles, especially playing two matches a day, is quite tough. It’s a lot mentally too, because your doubles partner can keep you in it if you play badly. In singles, it’s all you.

Williams is making his first trip to districts after playing No. 1 singles for Shelby this season. Not only did he have to recover from a set deficit to Bayes in the consolation final, but he also had to overcome a 2-5 deficit in the third set.

After the first set, my coach (Jeff Kurtzman) told me to get up and get going, Williams said. I changed my mindset and got to work.

How did he recover in the last set?

I said to myself (at 2-5), ‘I’m not losing this,’ said Williams. I did what I said. I was all about winning.

Bayes went from a junior varsity player last year as a freshman to securing the No. 3 singles spot in the varsity lineup this season. He credits all the time he’s spent in Lakewood since he first picked up a racket 17 months ago.

It’s going to be great in districts, Bayes said. I can’t believe I made it as a sophomore.

He played a major role in a historic season with Ontario. The Warriors won the Mid-Ohio Conference title with a 12-0 record and also won the MOAC Tournament. They did both without losing a court. In fact, they didn’t lose a job in any of their 17 games this spring.

On Monday, Bayes and the Warriors will host Lex at Marshall Park in the District II semifinals of the state team tournament. The Final Four will be played at Upper Arlington High School on the Sunday of the same weekend as the OHSAA state tournament.

I came here (to Lakewood) and practiced against state qualifiers and did summer camp here, Bayes said. It was a bit of a swallow, but it all paid off.