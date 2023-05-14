No. 40 men’s golf begins Monday NCAA Regionals





David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement LAS VEGAS— One night’s sleep is all that separates Cincinnati’s No. 40 men’s golf team from its three-day NCAA postseason debut on Monday morning. Links and live scoring are available atGulf state. UC enters the fray as number 7 out of 14 teams, eight of which are in the top-50. The other schools are No. 4 Arizona State, No. 8 Stanford, No. 16 Virginia, No. 21 Oklahoma State, No. 28 Northwestern, No. 33 East Tennessee State, No. 45 San Francisco, Long Beach State, Oregon State , Davidson, Kansas City, Lehigh and UNC Greensboro. Bear’s Best Las Vegas, a 7,217 yard par-72 course designed by Jack Nicklaus, is the host site. Swinging for The Strip. pic.twitter.com/7G0DGJbRN2 Cincinnati M-Golf (@GoBearcatsMGOLF) May 13, 2023 Jean leads the way with a batting average of 69.97, followed by You Gingerich at 70.91. Coming off his highest career finish (10th) and lowest round (66th in the finals) at the AAC Championships, McDonald is looking to continue his hot streak with most clutch time. Jean’s NCAA experience in Columbus as an individual last year may also be an important factor, albeit in different circumstances without a team score on the roll. His 3-under 69 in the second round of that event tied for the lowest in the field that day, and he was the only one of the 75 competitors without a bogey at the time. The future remains bright with Ford, the AAC Freshman of the Year, whose 8-under 64 at the Mossy Oak Collegiate and 15-under 201 at Puerto Rico’s Dorado Beach Collegiate were both school records. His batting average of 72.00 includes a 70.06 in the spring, up from 75.18 in the fall, and he placed third in the AAC Championships. Wotherspoon’s grade of 71.75 is actually the lowest freshman grade in UC history. The squad left Cincinnati at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, arriving just after 7:00 a.m. PT. After breakfast at the Strip’s signature Peppermill restaurant, the team headed to the TPC Summerlin course for swings and airborne acclimatization. “I’m very happy that we came out on Thursday morning,” said Martin after Saturday’s practice. “I left Cincinnati at 6 a.m. My whole goal was to get out of here and get used to this time. We had breakfast and tried to treat it like a normal day. We practiced for a few hours before our guys hit the wall We ate later to try and get the boys up to 9 or 10 to sleep.” On Friday and Saturday there were 18 hole days on a few more Summerlin courses within a few miles of the hotel. Sunday is the official practice round on the field for all teams. “It was good,” Martin said of the team’s longer-than-usual hotel stay. “This team is a great group with great camaraderie, and they really enjoy being together. That obviously makes it really easy to get here ahead of time. Day 3 was the first day we felt normal and like ourselves.” Flight Breakfast Work Thanks to @tpc_summerlin for receiving us after a great meal at @PeppermillVegas. Day 1 is still young. #Bear cats pic.twitter.com/qQQYKZYLK9 Cincinnati M-Golf (@GoBearcatsMGOLF) May 11, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2023/5/14/no-40-mens-golf-begins-ncaa-regionals-monday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos