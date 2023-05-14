Loading on three stars instead of waiting for four stars





The debate will rage over whether we should recruit proverbial backups who are three stars or wait patiently and keep the spot open for five star game changers who can change the outlook of a program. Cole Sullivan was the last three-star pledge for Michigan football last week. However, he’s not your run-of-the-mill prospect who snags a spot from a four- or five-star potential recruit. Sullivan had a laundry list of interested schools and is a very productive kid whose coaches will take on the challenge of developing him into a high draft pick. He also fits the mold of a Michigan football linebacker on a tee. Fans always want the four or five star guys because it looks sexier on paper. Taking a three-star abundance has been the case in the past, but 2024 was an anomaly there. Both coaches and scouts, who do the work and study these kids for a living, couldn’t care less. They see the raw talent and what they can become over time, believing they can get that out of them over the next three to four years. Plus the fact that some of these underrated young men have a better work ethic than the four or five stars themselves. Michigan football is still on the hunt for some blue chippers. Keeping the momentum going will depend on how long they can go undefeated. Bringing home a national championship at a time when the SEC dominated could change the course of history in college football and evoke a new force outside of a league that has led the league for the past 20 years. Michigan football recruiting is reaching epic proportions. It seems that the back-to-back playoff appearances and high NFL player ratings are drawing young players to Ann Arbor. We keep our fingers crossed that we can land some of these very high-profile recruits. — Wolverine Chronicle (@WolverineChron) March 17, 2023 Michigan continues to achieve success Michigan’s success, in the Jim Harbaugh era, is a great example of that with guys like Hassan Haskins, Jake Moody, Kwity Paye and more. They all left their positive marks as they ended their careers in the corn and blue uniform, doing it in different ways. With their willingness to work hard and be coached, the same can be done by young people like Sullivan, Michael Barrett, Ben Hall and whoever deserves that prestigious name. Of course, that won’t always be the case with three or five stars. With every three star bust, there is a surefire five star right behind. Michigan football has had its fair share of it too, including Aubrey Solomon and to some extent Chris Hinton, in the Harbaugh era and others over the decades. It’s safe to say that these current staff know how to make the most of a high percentage of signers who stay in Ann Arbor. Nevertheless, kids will flock to Michigan football whether they prefer walk-ons or a can’t-miss prospect. That will never change as long as the sport exists and as long as the Michigan football brand continues to exist. The proof is in the recruiting rankings and there’s plenty more cause for celebration along the way on what can be a potholed path that everyone tries to avoid like the plague.

