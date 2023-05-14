Weegar scores more points in Canada’s 2nd men’s hockey world championship victory





MacKenzie Weegar scored and added two assists as Canada defeated Slovenia 5-2 at the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday. Michael Carcone, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Milan Lucic also scored for Canada (2-0-0) and Jack McBain added a goal and an assist. “We keep talking about how we want to get better every day,” head coach Andr Tourigny said. “We have been able to achieve a lot in terms of our structure, something we need to keep improving. “We had some important penalties where we were strong in the preview, so that was good to see.” Goalkeeper Devon Levi made 22 saves for victory in the net as Canada beat Slovenia 51-24. LOOK | Undefeated Canada drives 3 goals 2nd period to win: Canada passes Slovenia, Lucic scores the national team’s first career goal Minutes after being robbed on his doorstep, Milan Lucic scored his first Team Canada goal, Slovenia’s eventual winner. Jan Drozg had two goals, one on the power play, for Slovenia (0-2-0). Luka Gracnar put 46 shots into the net. “Today was a bit up and down with a strong finish from our group, but this tournament is a long journey and we still have a lot of games to go,” said Tourigny. The Canadians will try to start the international tournament with three wins in a row against Slovakia on Monday. Bonino carries out American strike Elsewhere, the United States had to come from a goal down to beat newcomer Hungary 7–1 for their second win. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A match at the Nokia Arena in Tampere. Americans Alex Tuch and Nick Bonino responded to Istvan Sofron’s goal to get back into the game in the opening period. Bonino added his second in the middle period on a power play and Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 with a shot between goaltender Dominik Horvath’s pads. Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch closed the scoring with a goal each in the third period. The United States will face Germany on Monday, while Canada will play Slovakia. In the remaining games later on Sunday, France faced Denmark and Sweden played Austria in Group A, while Switzerland vs. Norway and Czech Republic vs. Kazakhstan are in Group B.

