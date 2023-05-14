Spiders fall to UNC in second round of NCAA Tournament





CHAPEL HILL, NC The Richmond Spiders dropped a 16-12 decision to four-seed North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Spiders led 8-6 late in the second quarter before UNC, the defending national champions, defeated UR 10-4 during the rest of the game. “I think UNC are a good team. They made some adjustments in the half and I think we ran out of gas a bit at the end,” said Head Coach AnnHarrington . “It’s never one game that loses a game. I think there were a few missed opportunities man-up, man-down things. But we came out with a lot of heart and struggle and I’m very proud of the team for that.” .” Senior All-Americans Lindsay Frank And Arden Tierney led the Spiders by five points each. Frank recorded a team-high four goals and one assist, while Tierney led UR with three assists and added a pair of goals. The Tar Heels were able to limit the chances for the Spiders offense, winning 17 of the game’s last 25 draws after Richmond opened the game by winning six consecutive draws. The Spiders trailed 5–3 after the first quarter, but scored the first four goals of the second period to take a 7–5 lead. UNC’s goal 3:10 before halftime broke a streak of over 12 scoreless minutes for the Tar Heels. At halftime, Richmond clung on to an 8–7 lead. The lead changed hands twice in the top of the third period, as UNC scored twice to take a 9-8 lead for goals from Grace Muldon And Sarah Roycroft gave Richmond a 10-9 lead with 8:48 left in the quarter. But the Heels cemented themselves with three straight goals to lead 12-11 going into the final period. Richmond again got to within one as Frank scored with 5:09 to play, before UNC registered the final three goals of the game to make the final score 16-12. The game featured five ties and four lead changes, with UNC finishing with 32 shots to Richmond’s 28. The Spiders finished the season 17–4, winning the program’s sixth conference title and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. “We’re so proud of them,” Harrington said. “A win today would have really been the icing on the cake to get past UNC to the Elite Eight. But I really think that [the players] have nothing but pride to feel for themselves and this program. They’re a special bunch and we’ve said that over and over again, so we wanted them to enjoy the moment, even if it’s a bit bittersweet.”

