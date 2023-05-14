Chase Merkel, Joseph Veeck guide Quaker Valley boys’ tennis to solid season

By means of:



Sunday, May 14, 2023 | 11:01 am

Thanks to John Doucette The 2023 Quaker Valley boys’ tennis team. Thanks to John Doucette Quaker Valley junior Chase Merkel is part of the 2023 boys’ tennis team. Thanks to John Doucette Quaker Valley junior Joe Veeck is part of the 2023 boys’ tennis team.



Last







Next one



There’s a new prize in the high school tennis scene.

It was created last fall and is called the Western Pennsylvania Boys Tennis Sportsmanship Award.

Opposing players, opposing coaches, or WPIAL officials offer nominations.

The award recognizes high school students who are “consistently kind, honest and display the hallmarks of outstanding sportsmanship”.

In the fall, a similar award was presented for girls’ tennis.

“Tennis requires not only great athleticism, but also fierce determination and willpower,” said Quaker Valley coach Christi Hays, who is part of the WPIAL tennis steering committee. “It also requires fairness, cooperation, resilience and trust individually and with your opponent.

“So we think it’s important to reward players with a lot of talent, but also players who play with a lot of sportsmanship. I don’t think you can separate the two.”

Quaker Valley is the only school with two award winners.

The honorable mention list in 2A is long, consisting of QV’s Chase Merkel and Joseph Veeck, Indiana’s Kyle Zheng, Carlynton’s Wilson Choate, West Allegheny’s Andrew Dudeck, Hampton’s Vitaliy Pikalo, Montour’s Jacob Erdner, Greensburg Salem’s Sam Spigarelli, Central Valley’s Tanner Baughman, Caleb Farone of Blackhawk and August Lawrence of Latrobe.

Merkel and Veeck, at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, helped lead Quaker Valley to a section championship and an 11-0 record this season. Both players are juniors.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named for this sportsmanship award,” said Veeck. “Sportsmanship is not always about playing fair and showing respect, but embodying integrity and friendliness on the pitch.

“I always try to behave this way towards my opponent and those watching. Although I sometimes look down on myself, I strive to embrace the value of sportsmanship.”

Only juniors and seniors who personally attended a Western Pennsylvania high school and played for its high school team were eligible for consideration.

“I’m thrilled that both Chase and Joe have been recognized for this new award,” Hays said. “Sportsmanship is such an important part of the game of tennis. Especially at the high school level, everything that happens “inside the fence” is for the players to manage. They have to make their own calls, keep their own score and settle any dispute that would arise between them.

“So to be recognized by their peers, opponents and fellow coaches is an honor. And Chace and Joe absolutely deserve recognition, not only for their playing, but also for their behavior and excellent attitude.”

Merkel has competed at No. 1 in singles all season.

“He is the only player on our current roster to receive significant playing time from last year’s WPIAL championship team. And it was in No. 2 double rooms,” Hays said. “So to move up to No. 1 singles where you play the best each opponent has each week is daunting to say the least.

“But Chase has really put in the time and work in the off-season and has acquitted himself extremely well. One of his strengths is definitely his serve, which has improved a lot from last year. He also has a really strong starting game. And he can also manage well at the net if he decides to go in.”

Merkel, junior Matteo Casatellini and Veeck are the top three singles players for the Quakers.

Hays reviewed the performance of Veeck, the Quakers runner-up.

“Joe has been rock solid for us all season on No. 3 singles,” Hays said. “He also put time and work in the off-season. No. 3 singles is a crucial place in high school tennis because in that place you will face different playing styles of your opponents.

“Joe has been able to handle anything the other players have thrown at him. He is extremely consistent and can handle both the backboard style player and the power player. And Joe is extremely focused and is very calm and collected under pressure.

Quaker Valley rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and was 11-0 on May 8 with non-section victories over Moon, South Fayette, Blackhawk and West Allegheny. The Quakers beat Burrell 5–0 in the first round of the WPIAL team’s playoffs before falling to Chartiers Valley 3–2 in the quarterfinals.

Along with their top three singles players, the Quakers are led by juniors Nick Allan and Grant Webb at No. 1 in doubles and juniors Will Watson and Brahm Gianiodis at No. 2 in doubles.

“One of our strengths is our depth. We really don’t drop much from 1 to 7,” Hays said. “And we have other players waiting in the wings. Matthew Henry, Grayson Beatty, Michael Snyder, Jason Clark and Cole Yocca could start for most of the other teams we face. Our training sessions prepare us well for our match play. ”

QV was a WPIAL Finalist in 2019 and won back-to-back WPIAL Championships in 2021-22.

The entire starting lineup graduated in 2022.

“But the team has really embraced the challenge of carrying on the legacy and following the blueprint left by last year’s seniors,” said Hays, “many of whom will come back to check on this year’s team and advise, encouragement and even as practice partners. Their support has been extraordinary and invaluable.”

Tags: Quaker Valley