



HARRISONBURG, VA —Seventh-seeded James Madison defeated No. 11 Maryland in the NCAA Second Round 15–14. The Dukes scored five straight goals in the fourth quarter to claim the win. Maryland had possession with 48 seconds left, but could not find the tying goal. Hannah Leubecker (four goals) and Cori Edmondson (three goals) led the way for the Terps attack. Shaylan Ahearn (two goals), Libby May (two goals), Chrissie Thomas (two goals) and Shannon Smith also scored for the Terps Eloise Clevenger handed out two assists. The Terps won 21 of 33 tie checks, with Ahearn winning eight, Smith winning five and Bosco four to lead. Maryland ends the season at 15-7. Abort the action After trailing 2-0, the Terps came back roaring, spurred on by two first quarter goals from Ahearn to make it 3-3 after one.

Edmondson scored three goals in the second frame as the two teams traded goals. Edmondson’s final score of the quarter came with 1:33 left in the half to give the Terps an 8–7 lead heading into the locker room.

The Terps took the lead in the third period and defeated the Dukes 4-1 as Leubecker added two goals.

James Madison made his run in the fourth quarter. Terps on the charts Ahearn remained steadfast 321 career draws with eight in the game. Next on the list is No. 3 Lizzie Colson, who had 324 from 2017-21. The all-time record for draw checks is held by Taylor Cummings, who had 509 from 2013-16.

Sterling is sixth in career saves with five in the game. She now has 497. Next is Denise Wescott (519, 1978-80). The all-time record is held by Alex Kahoe, who had 968 between 1997 and 2000. Multi-Terps Update May (two goals, one assist) recorded her 18th multi-point game and 17th multi-goal game, in 22 games this season. In her career, she now has 51 multi-point games and 47 multi-goal games in 66 career games.

Leubecker (three goals) posted her 13th multi-point and 12th multi-goal game in 19 games this season. In her career, she now has 45 multi-point games and 43 multi-goal games in 63 career games.

In her first season, Edmondson (three goals) has scored multiple points in 11 games with multiple goals in all games, and hat-tricks in 10 games.

Thomas (one goal, one assist) had her 12th multi-point and seventh multi-goal game this season, the only such game of her career.

Clevenger (two assists) had her 16th multi-point game. In her career, she now has 33 multipoint games.

Ahearn (two goals) recorded her seventh multi-goal game this season and 13th multi-point game this year. In her career, she now has 13 multi-goal games and 23 multi-point games.

