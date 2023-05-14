Washington Huskies fans want to trade places with Huskers





Nebraska football fans suddenly find themselves in the crosshairs of Washington Huskies fans who are a little jealous at this point. There has been quite a bit of talk in recent months about what could become of the Pac-12. There has also been a lot of talk about the Pac-12 eventually breaking up and becoming part of the Big Ten. In any case, that is already happening a little bit with the additions of USC and UCLA. For now, the Washington Huskies are staying put. Although there have been many rumors about how they might eventually join the Big Ten as well. Now it seems more than a few Huskies fans want to not only join the B1G, but do so as they start up the Nebraska football team. The rather humorous one Message Board Geniuses Twitter account found rather doozy from some Huskies fans. Nebraska football fans getting the shoe? On one of the most popular Washington Huskies message boards, those fans started talking again about where the Pac-12 team would go when it leaves the conference. There was quite a bit of talk that Washington and Stanford could even be a package deal. This is a rumor that has been circulating the internet for some time now. However, one fan came up with a new idea. “What they really should be doing is sending Nebraska to rejoin Colorado in the Big 12 and shoving us into the Nebraska slot.” It’s not hard to figure out why Huskies fans think they can actually do something like this. It’s not like football in Nebraska has been a powerhouse lately. No doubt the Huskies have been a lot better. However, what Nebraska football has, Washington Huskies fans want. And it doesn’t look like they’re going to get what they want anytime soon.

