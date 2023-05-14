Minnesota teen charged with shooting and killing beloved youth hockey coach





A Minnesota teen was arrested for the murder of a beloved youth hockey coach who was shot and killed in St. Paul earlier this month after cell phone records linked the teen to the crime. Authorities charged the unknown 17-year-old with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Michael Brasel, who police say stumbled upon a burglary just seconds before his death. Brazil, a 44-year-old father of two childrenwalked out his door at about 7:20 a.m. on May 6 to see the young man rummaging through the family car, This is reported by CBS News. Brasel’s son – who was in the house at the time – told police he heard Brasel yell, “What are you doing?” Then he heard shots. When police arrived, they found Brasel with several gunshot wounds, CBS said. He died at Hennepin County Medical Center. Witnesses said they saw a black car with tinted windows and a loud exhaust fleeing west. The car hit a curb about a mile away and knocked off the front bumper, police said.





Michael Brasel, the beloved youth hockey coach who was shot dead outside his home in St. Paul earlier this month. GoFundMe Police used the bumper — and license plate — to link the car to a few previous traffic stops, CBS said. The boy drove the car both times. So investigators obtained a search warrant for his cell phone, retrieved the location data, and found that it placed him on Brasel’s street at the time of the shooting. The teen was arrested in St. Paul last Wednesday after briefly attempting to run from police.





Tributes pour in for Brasel, a beloved youth hockey coach. FOX9 Prosecutors are asking the court to certify him as an adult, CBS said. His first court hearing is Monday afternoon. The teen is no stranger to a courtroom — he was arrested for robbery in April 2022, in which he brought a gun to Harding High School in St. Paul, held it to another student’s head and demanded his cell phone. Two bystanders filmed the crime and posted it on Snapchat. Prosecutors charged the boy with aggravated robbery and he was on probation until January 2023, CBS said.





The community is deeply shocked by Brasel’s death. FOX9





Authorities arrested a teenager for the alleged murder of Brasel, a 44-year-old father of two in Minnesota. GoFundMe Todd Axtell, a former St. Paul police chief, told CBS that children should be held accountable for their crimes. “It’s not a ‘lock them up and throw away the key’ mentality, but we need consequences. Enough is enough,” he said. “No more one-of-two or three options when a person is involved in a felony-level violent crime with a gun. We must act immediately. Get that young person off the street, put him in a safe environment, make sure he gets the resources he needs.” Axtell also told CBS that the “level of violence with our youth continues to grow exponentially.” “The number of firearms used by youth continues to grow,” he said. “It’s a big concern.”

