Major events to watch in the third week of May





This month three major badminton tournaments are scheduled. There are many sporting events scheduled for the upcoming week of the Indian sports calendar. Three major badminton tournaments that are part of the Olympic qualifying cycle will take place this week. The World Table Tennis Championships will be held in South Africa for the first time. Here we take a look at the events coming up next week (May 14-20) on the Indian sports calendar. Tennis Indian pairings Jeevan/Balaji and Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni will compete in the respective ATP 175 Challenger events (the premier event in the Challenger circuit). The former lost in the quarterfinals last week and is expected to perform well ahead of the French Open scheduled for the last week of May. After a two month hiatus, Niki Poonacha returns to the Challenger circuit (Tunis Challenger) May 14-21: Bordeaux Challenger (ATP 175) Men’s Doubles Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni May 14-21: Turin Challenger (ATP 175) Men’s Doubles Sriram Balaji/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan May 15-20: Tunis Challenger (ATP 75) Men’s Doubles Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha/Adam Taylor Table tennis May 20-28: World Table Tennis Championships The World Table Tennis Championships will take place in South Africa from May 20 to 28, 2023. Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Manika Batra will lead the Indian contingent, along with veteran paddler Sharath Kamal. Badminton The qualifying period for the Paris Olympics has officially begun and all of India’s top shuttlers will compete in the major events. Sudirman Cup, the mixed team championships, is followed by the Asian Tour (Malaysia Open and Thailand Open). May 14-21: Sudirman Cup May 23-28: Malaysia Masters (BWF 500) June 30-4: Thailand Open (BWF 500) archery May 16-21: Archery World Cup Stage 2, Shanghai After a successful performance in the Archery World Cup Stage I, the action now shifts to Stage 2, which will be held in Shanghai, China. Olympians Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai from Tokyo would perform well in the individual recurve event. Athletics May 15-18: Federation Cup The first major athletics competition of the season starts on May 15 in Ranchi. This event will serve as a qualifying event for the Asian Games and the Asian Athletics Championships. Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Hockey May 26-27: FIH Men’s Pro League After a two-month break, the Indian men’s hockey team will begin its journey across Europe and will compete against Belgium and Great Britain on May 26-27, 2023. Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

